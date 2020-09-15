Technology News
loading
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Get a New Champagne Gold Variant in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 15 September 2020 11:55 IST
Champagne Gold colour variant starts at Rs. 13,999 for Redmi Note 9 Pro

Highlights
  • The Redmi Note 9 Pro Series will now be available in Champagne Gold too
  • The new colour variant starts at Rs. 13,999 for Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • The phones are also available in three other colour variants

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro will now be available in a Champagne Gold colour variant starting today. The new colour variant for the phones will be available from 12pm (noon) onwards today via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and retail outlets. Besides Champagne Gold, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro are also available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options. The phones were launched in India back in March this year.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Champagne Gold price, availability

Redmi India announced the new colour variant for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro via Twitter, with a caption that says, “All that glitters is definitely gold.” The Champagne Gold colour variant for the Redmi Note 9 Pro series will be available from today 12pm (noon) onwards via Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home, and retail outlets.

The Champagne Gold variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM 64GB storage variant. For Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, meanwhile, the Champagne Gold variant is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 SoC that is coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The phone comes with 128GB onboard storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Coming to the camera, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel image sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 32-megapixel camera in the front.

The phone packs a 5,020mAh battery, with support for 33W fast charging. Connectivity options for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared (IR), a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, it measures 165.5x76.68x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD + (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display and runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

When it comes to photos and videos, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 5-megapixel shooter, and a 2-megapixel camera. It has a 16-megapixel front camera.

The phone packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, and also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options for Redmi Note 9 Po include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 165.7x76.6x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro the new best phone under Rs. 15,000? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Bundled fast charger
  • All-day battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Champagne Gold, Xiaomi
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord With 6GB RAM and 64GB Storage to Go on Sale in India on September 21 for Rs. 24,999

Comment
 
 

