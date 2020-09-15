Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro will now be available in a Champagne Gold colour variant starting today. The new colour variant for the phones will be available from 12pm (noon) onwards today via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and retail outlets. Besides Champagne Gold, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro are also available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options. The phones were launched in India back in March this year.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Champagne Gold price, availability

Redmi India announced the new colour variant for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro via Twitter, with a caption that says, “All that glitters is definitely gold.” The Champagne Gold colour variant for the Redmi Note 9 Pro series will be available from today 12pm (noon) onwards via Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home, and retail outlets.

The Champagne Gold variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM 64GB storage variant. For Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, meanwhile, the Champagne Gold variant is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 SoC that is coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The phone comes with 128GB onboard storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Coming to the camera, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel image sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 32-megapixel camera in the front.

The phone packs a 5,020mAh battery, with support for 33W fast charging. Connectivity options for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared (IR), a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, it measures 165.5x76.68x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD + (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display and runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

When it comes to photos and videos, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 5-megapixel shooter, and a 2-megapixel camera. It has a 16-megapixel front camera.

The phone packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, and also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options for Redmi Note 9 Po include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 165.7x76.6x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

