Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Starts Receiving a New Update With April 2020 Android Security Patch

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max update is 338MB in size.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 May 2020 20:02 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max update carries MIUI v11.0.2.0.QJXINXM

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is receiving new software update
  • The phone previously had March 2020 Android security patch
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale is taking place next week

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has started receiving a new software update that brings the April 2020 Android security patch. The Redmi smartphone that was launched in India in March and went on first sale earlier this week was previously carrying the March Android security patch. Of course, the new update isn't that fresh as we're already in the middle of May, and some companies including Xiaomi rival Realme have brought the May security patch to their affordable models. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale is also happening next week.

Xiaomi is rolling out the new software update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with a firmware version MIUI v11.0.2.0.QJXINXM. The changelog provided by the company doesn't specify any new additions, though it does confirm the arrival of the April 2020 Android security patch. Moreover, the update is 338MB of size.

redmi note 9 pro max april security update screenshot gadgets 360 Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has started receiving the April 2020 Android security patch

 

Generally, Android updates take some time to reach all eligible users. You can, however, check the availability of the latest update for your Redmi Note 9 Pro Max by going to Settings > About phone > System update.

FoneArena initially reported the latest software update on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its arrival through an in-house review unit.

Xiaomi conducted the first sale of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India on Tuesday. Although the total number of units sold during the first sale round is unclear, the company claimed that it went out of stock within a few minutes. On the next sale, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that it would go live next week.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price is set at Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 17,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Further, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi has offered up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Besides, the phone packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
