Redmi Note 9 Series, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Prime Listed With Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 2,000 in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is listed with a Rs. 2,000 discount, currently starting at Rs. 14,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 March 2021 12:21 IST
Redmi Note 9 Series, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Prime Listed With Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 2,000 in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option

Highlights
  • Redmi 9i is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option
  • Redmi 9 Prime is currently priced in India at Rs. 9,499
  • The new prices are live on Amazon India, Mi.com

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9i, and Redmi 9 Prime are listed with price cuts in India. There's a discount of up to Rs. 2,000 on these phones, which will reportedly go on till the end of this month. The prices are reflecting on Amazon India and Mi.com, and even offline stores are reportedly selling these phones at discounted rates. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is currently being sold with a Rs. 2,000 discount at a starting price of Rs. 14,999.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is listed for Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. This model sees a price cut of up to Rs. 2,000. A report by 91Mobiles claims that these prices are being offered in retail stores as well, apart from being live on Amazon India, and Mi.com. The report says that these prices will be live till March 31.

We have contacted Xiaomi regarding the nature of these price cuts and will update this copy after we receive more information from the company.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is listed at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, down from Rs. 13,999, and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is now selling at Rs. 13,999, down from Rs. 15,999. The Redmi Note 9 is listed at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Its 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is now priced at Rs. 12,999. The premium 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model can also be bought at Rs. 13,999 instead of Rs. 14,999.

Similarly, the Redmi 9 Prime is currently priced in India at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and the Redmi 9i is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. You can see the revised prices of the Redmi phones on discount in the table below.

Model Old price New price
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB+128GB) Rs. 18,499 Rs. 17,499
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB+64GB) Rs. 16,999 Rs. 14,999
Redmi Note 9 Pro (4GB+128GB) Rs. 15,999 Rs. 13,999
Redmi Note 9 Pro (4GB+64GB) Rs. 13,999 Rs. 12,999
Redmi Note 9 (6GB+128GB) Rs. 14,999 Rs. 13,999
Redmi Note 9 (4GB+128GB) Rs. 13,499 Rs. 12,999
Redmi Note 9 (4GB+64GB) Rs. 11,999 Rs. 10,999
Redmi 9 Prime (4GB+128GB) Rs. 11,999 Rs. 10,999
Redmi 9 Prime (4GB+64GB) Rs. 9,999 Rs. 9,499
Redmi 9i (4GB + 64GB) Rs. 8,299 Rs. 7,999

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 price in India, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Prime Price in India, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9i Price in India, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
