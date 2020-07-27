Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM Variant to Go on Its First Sale in India on July 29: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM Variant to Go on Its First Sale in India on July 29: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM model is exclusive to Mi.com.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 July 2020 17:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM Variant to Go on Its First Sale in India on July 29: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (8GB model) is priced in India at Rs. 19,999
  • The phone is equipped with a 64-megapixel quad camera setup
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB model comes with 128GB of storage

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM variant is set to go on sale on Wednesday, July 29. Xiaomi, in its latest tweet, confirmed that this would be the first time that the phone's aforementioned memory variant will be up for grabs in India. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in the country in March and it has only been available through flash sales due to the ongoing lockdown and the eventual production issues. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM model offers 128GB internal storage capacity.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (8GB) price in India, sale offers

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 19,999 in India. In new tweet, Xiaomi has confirmed that this Wednesday, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB memory variant will be on sale for the first time. This model is exclusive to Mi.com website only, and the sale will begin at 12pm (noon) on the site. Sale offers include Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs.

Alongside the 8GB RAM model, the other two variants will also be on flash sale this Wednesday. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option, whereas the 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 18,499. These two models have seen two price hikes since launch. These two models will be sold both on Amazon.in and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three colour options - Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Customers planning to purchase the phone through Amazon can select no-cost as well as standard EMI options. Prime members can also enjoy five percent discount using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The quad rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel image sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the Xiaomi sub-brand has provided a 32-megapixel front camera. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also packs up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max carries a 5,020mAh with support for 33W fast charging.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Bundled fast charger
  • All-day battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Sale, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Price in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Specifications, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Features
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme V5 Set to Launch on August 3, Key Specifications Teased

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM Variant to Go on Its First Sale in India on July 29: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  2. Redmi 9 Teased to Launch in India on August 4 Ahead of Prime Day Sale
  3. OnePlus Nord Review
  4. Airtel Offering 1GB Free Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ Renders, Specifications Leaked
  6. Samsung Galaxy M01 Core With 3,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Vivo S7 With Dual Selfie Cameras to Launch on August 3
  8. OnePlus Nord May Get a Third Colour Variant in Gray Ash
  9. Vodafone Idea Launches Red Max, Red Together M Postpaid Plans: Details
  10. PUBG Mobile Lite Gets Long Awaited Update on 1-Year Anniversary
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM Variant to Go on Its First Sale in India on July 29: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme V5 Set to Launch on August 3, Key Specifications Teased
  3. Government Launches Mausam App for Weather Forecasts
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Colour Options, India Sale Date Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Specifications and Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Telegram Update Lets You Upload Profile Videos, Gets 2GB File Sharing Support
  7. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Launches Job Portal for Recruiters, Applicants
  8. SAP Plans to Spin Out Qualtrics, Take It Public
  9. Oppo F15 Starts Receiving ColorOS 7 Update With Android 10 in India
  10. Airtel Offering 1GB Free Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com