Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM variant is set to go on sale on Wednesday, July 29. Xiaomi, in its latest tweet, confirmed that this would be the first time that the phone's aforementioned memory variant will be up for grabs in India. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in the country in March and it has only been available through flash sales due to the ongoing lockdown and the eventual production issues. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM model offers 128GB internal storage capacity.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (8GB) price in India, sale offers

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 19,999 in India. In new tweet, Xiaomi has confirmed that this Wednesday, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB memory variant will be on sale for the first time. This model is exclusive to Mi.com website only, and the sale will begin at 12pm (noon) on the site. Sale offers include Airtel double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs.

Alongside the 8GB RAM model, the other two variants will also be on flash sale this Wednesday. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option, whereas the 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 18,499. These two models have seen two price hikes since launch. These two models will be sold both on Amazon.in and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three colour options - Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Customers planning to purchase the phone through Amazon can select no-cost as well as standard EMI options. Prime members can also enjoy five percent discount using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The quad rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel image sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the Xiaomi sub-brand has provided a 32-megapixel front camera. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also packs up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max carries a 5,020mAh with support for 33W fast charging.

