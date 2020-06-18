Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi 8A Dual phones have received a price hike in India once again. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sees a price increase of Rs. 500, while the Redmi 8A Dual sees a price hike of Rs. 300 in India. This is the second price hike for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and the third one for the Redmi 8A Dual. Due to this hike, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is now up to Rs. 2,000 more expensive than its original launch price and the Redmi 8A Dual is up to Rs. 1,300 more expensive.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual price in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is now priced in India at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is now priced at Rs. 18,499. This is a Rs. 500 increase from the last revised price of Rs. 16,499 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. The 8GB RAM + 128GB model doesn't see a price hike and still retails at Rs. 19,999. The new prices are reflecting on Amazon India and Mi.com.

The Redmi 8A Dual is now priced in India at Rs. 8,299 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model, an increase of Rs. 300 since the last revision. The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant does not see a price hike and is still available at Rs. 7,499. Xiaomi also recently introduced its 3GB + 64GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The price of the newly introduced variant remains the same. The new prices are now reflecting on Mi.com and Amazon.

We have contacted Xiaomi regarding the reason for this price increase, and will update this copy once we hear back.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. Under the hood, it is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The phone also packs up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The quad rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel image sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has provided a 32-megapixel front camera.

In terms of battery, the phone carries a 5,020mAh with support for 33W fast charging. As mentioned, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Redmi 8A Dual specifications, features

The Redmi 8A Dual features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. On the storage part, the Redmi 8A Dual offers 32GB and 64GB of storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

There is the dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 8A Dual packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and reverse charging.

