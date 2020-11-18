Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 9 Pro Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out in India

The latest update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available to a few users initially.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 November 2020 19:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9 Pro Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro update is 2.3GB in size

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro users have reported the Android 11 rollout on Twitter
  • The latest update brings a firmware version MIUI V12.0.1.0.RJWINXM
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro received an update to MIUI 12 in September

Redmi Note 9 Pro has started receiving Android 11 update in India. The new update is limited to select users initially, though it may reach all Redmi Note 9 Pro users in the coming days. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro in March, alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The smartphone originally came with Android 10-based MIUI 11. However, it received an update to MIUI 12 in September. That update brought a list of changes, including a refreshed interface.

Xiaomi confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Android 11 update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro has been rolled out to a few users initially. However, it is likely to reach all the users in the coming days.

According to the users posting details on Twitter, the latest Redmi Note 9 Pro update is 2.3GB in size and is based on a firmware version MIUI V12.0.1.0.RJWINXM. The changelog doesn't provide any details about the changes available through the update. However, it does show that the new software version is available through a stable channel.

 

Prior to the latest update, the Redmi Note 9 Pro received a firmware version MIUI V12.0.1.0.QJWINXM in September. That update brought MIUI 12 but was based on Android 10.

You can check the arrival of the Android 11 update on your Redmi Note 9 Pro by going to Settings > About phone.

The new update brings the Android 11 operating system to the Redmi Note 9 Pro that Google launched earlier this year. However, it doesn't seem to carry any new Android security patch.

Xiaomi sells the Redmi Note 9 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs. 13,999. The phone comes in three distinct configurations: 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 4GB + 128GB.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 Pro, Android 11, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Home App Gets Intuitive Multi-Speaker UI, Routine Triggers, New Preferred Activities Feature
Fortnite Players Can Now Make Houseparty Video Calls on PC, PlayStation Consoles

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 Pro Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M3 Set to Launch on November 24, Specifications Surface
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets Android 11 Update in India
  3. Timex Premium Active iConnect With 5-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Is Bringing 7 New Features to OxygenOS: Details
  5. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  6. Google Meet’s New Feature Allows Users to Virtually Raise Hands in Meetings
  7. Apple Cuts App Store Commission by 15 Percent for Most Developers
  8. Samsung Galaxy A50s Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update: Report
  9. Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant
  10. Oppo Showcases Oppo X 2021 Smartphone, Oppo AR Glass 2021
#Latest Stories
  1. Opera Integrates Player Feature on Browser for Quick Access to Apple Music, Spotify, Youtube Music
  2. GitHub Restores Popular YouTube Downloader After Uproar Over Removal for Copyright Violation
  3. Fortnite Players Can Now Make Houseparty Video Calls on PC, PlayStation Consoles
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out in India
  5. Google Home App Gets Intuitive Multi-Speaker UI, Routine Triggers, New Preferred Activities Feature
  6. Soundcore Life Q20 Wireless Headphones With Hybrid ANC, Up to 60-Hour Playback Launched in India
  7. Apple Reduces App Store Commission to 15 Percent for ‘Vast Majority’ of Developers
  8. Dropbox Spaces Gets New Features, Improvements to Enhance Collaborations
  9. Citizen CZ Smart Launched, the Japanese Watchmaker's First Smartwatch
  10. 1Password Now Lets You Unlock Your Mac With Apple Watch, Gets Other New Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com