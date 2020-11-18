Redmi Note 9 Pro has started receiving Android 11 update in India. The new update is limited to select users initially, though it may reach all Redmi Note 9 Pro users in the coming days. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro in March, alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The smartphone originally came with Android 10-based MIUI 11. However, it received an update to MIUI 12 in September. That update brought a list of changes, including a refreshed interface.

Xiaomi confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Android 11 update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro has been rolled out to a few users initially. However, it is likely to reach all the users in the coming days.

According to the users posting details on Twitter, the latest Redmi Note 9 Pro update is 2.3GB in size and is based on a firmware version MIUI V12.0.1.0.RJWINXM. The changelog doesn't provide any details about the changes available through the update. However, it does show that the new software version is available through a stable channel.

📲Android 11 update starts rolling out for Redmi note 9 pro users in India🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Uwa0tmhOFa — Utsav Raj (@Utsav_raj22) November 18, 2020

📢 Android 11 update starts rolling out for Redmi note 9 pro users in India pic.twitter.com/OZg7VLzJRk — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) November 18, 2020

Android 11 MIUI 12 Update rolling out for Redmi Note 9 Pro users in India pic.twitter.com/NDb8r6y78X — Satvik Mishra (@ImFerrousMan) November 18, 2020

Prior to the latest update, the Redmi Note 9 Pro received a firmware version MIUI V12.0.1.0.QJWINXM in September. That update brought MIUI 12 but was based on Android 10.

You can check the arrival of the Android 11 update on your Redmi Note 9 Pro by going to Settings > About phone.

The new update brings the Android 11 operating system to the Redmi Note 9 Pro that Google launched earlier this year. However, it doesn't seem to carry any new Android security patch.

Xiaomi sells the Redmi Note 9 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs. 13,999. The phone comes in three distinct configurations: 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 4GB + 128GB.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.