Redmi Note 9 Pro Alleged Live Photos Leaked Ahead of March 12 Launch

Redmi Note 9 series by Xiaomi is officially set to launch in India on March 12. However, ahead of its official launch, a YouTuber on Monday revealed the smartphone's alleged live shots that showed a top-centre positioned hole-punch cutout. As earlier reported, Xiaomi is expected to launch a new Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone, along with Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro. We will get a final confirmation on exactly which phones are arriving in the Redmi Note 9 series during the online launch set to take place tomorrow.

In the video published by tipster Duong De, we can see the alleged frontal design of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The design indicates a 6.64-inch near bezel-less screen with a top-centre positioned hole-punch cutout. Additionally, the rear live images of Redmi Note 9 Pro showed the quad-camera setup that was earlier teased by the company. Moreover, we can see the microSD card slot on the right side of the smartphone along with a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port, and an external speaker at the bottom. The power button can also be seen on the right side.

So far, the majority of the specifications of Redmi Note 9 Pro series remain a mystery. However, thanks to a host of leaks, we do seem to know a bit about the Redmi Note 9-series phones. For starters, we came across a leak claiming that Xiaomi will use MediaTek's Dimensity 800 SoC for a Redmi Note 9 series phone. Xiaomi is also tipped to use the Snapdragon 720G for the Redmi Note 9 Pro, and we can expect to see the Dimensity 800 SoC on the rumoured Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

A US FCC listing had also suggested that Redmi Pro 9 is likely to feature 30W fast charging support. We can expect the same on other smartphones of the series. In terms of the camera, a photo teaser by the company had shown a quad rear camera setup.

Since Xiaomi's Redmi Note series is popular for its affordability, the Redmi Note 9 series is expected to come under the price bracket of Rs. 20,000. To recall, Xiaomi is hosting an online event instead of an on-ground launch event due to the outbreak of coronavirus.