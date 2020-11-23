Redmi Note 9 series specifications have been leaked ahead of its launch in China on November 26. The series is expected to support 5G, and be different in specifications and design than the Redmi Note 9 series launched in other markets. The Redmi Note 9 Pro model is expected to launch alongside two other models in the Redmi Note 9 series. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G model is now reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. Other key specifications of the phone have also been leaked.

A user on Weibo going by the name IT Charm (translated) has leaked a poster that offers specification details of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The poster claims that the phone may have an LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and have a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is reported to pack 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The poster also claims that there will be 3.5mm audio jack support and offer NFC. It is also leaked to support Hi-Res Audio.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has also hinted that the Redmi Note 9 Pro may be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. He reposted a post from Qualcomm that talked about the processor. However, he didn't mention the exact model that will integrate the SoC. Tipster Digital Chat Station separately shared on Weibo that the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G may have a quad camera setup that is expected to include a 108-megapixel main camera, a super wide angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a macro lens. He added that the specifications of the other sensors are ‘not that good, but they are relatively thin and cheap.'

Redmi's official Weibo account has been sharing teasers ever since it announced that three models in the Redmi Note 9 series are launching on November 26. One post confirms that girls band Florist Show will be performing at the event, and another confirms that Weibing will be hosting a unique talk show to launch the three phones. There is also another post that hints at the 108-megapixel rear camera setup. The launch event will begin at 8pm local time (5.30pm IST).