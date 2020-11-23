Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Lu Weibing Hints at Snapdragon 750G SoC On board

Redmi Note 9 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Lu Weibing Hints at Snapdragon 750G SoC On-board

Redmi Note 9 Pro is reported to pack a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 November 2020 14:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Lu Weibing Hints at Snapdragon 750G SoC On-board

Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing hints that Redmi Note 9 Pro may have a Snapdragon 750G SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro is tipped to come with 3.5mm audio jack support
  • It is tipped to pack 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro is set to launch on November 26

Redmi Note 9 series specifications have been leaked ahead of its launch in China on November 26. The series is expected to support 5G, and be different in specifications and design than the Redmi Note 9 series launched in other markets. The Redmi Note 9 Pro model is expected to launch alongside two other models in the Redmi Note 9 series. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G model is now reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. Other key specifications of the phone have also been leaked.

A user on Weibo going by the name IT Charm (translated) has leaked a poster that offers specification details of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The poster claims that the phone may have an LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and have a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is reported to pack 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The poster also claims that there will be 3.5mm audio jack support and offer NFC. It is also leaked to support Hi-Res Audio.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has also hinted that the Redmi Note 9 Pro may be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. He reposted a post from Qualcomm that talked about the processor. However, he didn't mention the exact model that will integrate the SoC. Tipster Digital Chat Station separately shared on Weibo that the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G may have a quad camera setup that is expected to include a 108-megapixel main camera, a super wide angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a macro lens. He added that the specifications of the other sensors are ‘not that good, but they are relatively thin and cheap.'

Redmi's official Weibo account has been sharing teasers ever since it announced that three models in the Redmi Note 9 series are launching on November 26. One post confirms that girls band Florist Show will be performing at the event, and another confirms that Weibing will be hosting a unique talk show to launch the three phones. There is also another post that hints at the 108-megapixel rear camera setup. The launch event will begin at 8pm local time (5.30pm IST).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro spefications, Redmi Note 9 Pro Launch Date, Redmi, Redmi Note 9
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OPPO Takes a Leap Into the Future With Innovative Phone, AR Glasses, More

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Lu Weibing Hints at Snapdragon 750G SoC On-board
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google’s Task Mate App to Pay Users to Do Simple Tasks on Their Phones
  2. The Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals on PS4 and PS5 Games
  3. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  4. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  5. Poco M3 Key Specifications, Design Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy A12 Receives Bluetooth Certification, Launch Expected Soon
  7. Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) Review
  8. WhiteHat Jr Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Critic Pradeep Poonia: Report
  9. Samsung May Launch Galaxy Z Fold 3 in June 2021, Discontinue Note Series
  10. Micromax In Note 1: First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Excell Broadband Revises Plans, 150Mbps Available for Rs. 1,199
  2. Google Call May Be the New Name for Phone by Google App, Redesigned Icon Spotted Online
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Lu Weibing Hints at Snapdragon 750G SoC On-board
  4. Xbox Black Friday Deals: Sea of Thieves, Watch Dogs: Legion, and More
  5. Google Chrome Extensions Must Show Details on User Data They Collect Starting January 2021
  6. Poco M3 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch, to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
  7. Samsung Galaxy A12 Receives Bluetooth Certification, Launch Expected Soon
  8. NASA's Curiosity Rover Data Hints at Ancient Megaflood on Mars: Study
  9. ShopDisney, Disney’s Online Store, Now Live in India
  10. Twitter Fleets Accessible Even After 24-Hour Expiration Period, Company Working on Fix: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com