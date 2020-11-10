Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Series 5G Models Price Details Tipped Ahead of Official Launch

China’s mobile network CNMO wrote in a Weibo post that the Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition, aka Redmi Note 9 5G, could be priced at around CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,200).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 November 2020 13:47 IST
Redmi Note 9 series is likely to receive 5G models in the coming days

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 series is speculated to add at least two new models
  • The new models are said to be priced around CNY 1,000 and CNY 1,500
  • Redmi Note 9 series 5G models could have up to 108-megapixel camera

Redmi Note 9 series 5G phones are expected to debut soon. But their prices seem to have been leaked ahead of an official announcement. The new models are speculated to have MediaTek and Qualcomm processors. The top-end model, which could be called Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G or Redmi Note 9 High Edition, is rumoured to come with a 108-megapixel primary camera. The Redmi Note 9 series already comprises three models, namely the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G price (expected)

According to a post on Weibo by China's mobile network CNMO, which was initially spotted by a Twitter user, the Redmi Note 9 5G, which is also known as the Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition in the rumour mill, will carry a price tag of around CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,200). The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, aka Redmi Note 9 High Edition, on the other hand, is said to be priced around CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 16,800). If these were to be the launch prices, the Redmi Note 9 5G would be among the most affordable 5G phones of 2020.

The operator mentions that the new models in the Redmi Note 9 series will arrive in China as early as mid-November. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing earlier this week teased that the official announcement of the new models could take place tomorrow. China's TENAA also recently suggested the key specifications of the upcoming phones ahead of their formal debut.

Redmi Note 9 5G specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 9 5G purportedly surfaced on TENAA with a model number M2007J22C. The phone is said to have a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The online listing also suggested that the Redmi Note 9 5G could come with triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The phone was listed with a 4,900mAh battery.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

Alongside the Redmi Note 9 5G, the TENAA site listed specifications of a phone with model number M2007J17C, which is expected to be the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The phone is said to come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone was also listed with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 4,720mAh battery.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

