Redmi Note 9 series 5G phones are expected to debut soon. But their prices seem to have been leaked ahead of an official announcement. The new models are speculated to have MediaTek and Qualcomm processors. The top-end model, which could be called Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G or Redmi Note 9 High Edition, is rumoured to come with a 108-megapixel primary camera. The Redmi Note 9 series already comprises three models, namely the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G price (expected)

According to a post on Weibo by China's mobile network CNMO, which was initially spotted by a Twitter user, the Redmi Note 9 5G, which is also known as the Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition in the rumour mill, will carry a price tag of around CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,200). The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, aka Redmi Note 9 High Edition, on the other hand, is said to be priced around CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 16,800). If these were to be the launch prices, the Redmi Note 9 5G would be among the most affordable 5G phones of 2020.

The operator mentions that the new models in the Redmi Note 9 series will arrive in China as early as mid-November. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing earlier this week teased that the official announcement of the new models could take place tomorrow. China's TENAA also recently suggested the key specifications of the upcoming phones ahead of their formal debut.

Redmi Note 9 5G specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 9 5G purportedly surfaced on TENAA with a model number M2007J22C. The phone is said to have a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The online listing also suggested that the Redmi Note 9 5G could come with triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The phone was listed with a 4,900mAh battery.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

Alongside the Redmi Note 9 5G, the TENAA site listed specifications of a phone with model number M2007J17C, which is expected to be the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The phone is said to come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone was also listed with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 4,720mAh battery.

