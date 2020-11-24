Technology News
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of November 26 Launch, Circular Rear Camera Module Spotted

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of November 26 Launch, Circular Rear Camera Module Spotted

The render shows the back panel of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G sporting a turquoise colour on top, blending towards a peach shade at the bottom.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 24 November 2020 16:04 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

The back of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is seen with a turquoise-peach shade

Highlights
  • An official render of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has appeared
  • The back of the phone is seen with a turquoise-peach shade
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is speculated to have a 108-megapixel camera

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G official render has been released by a company executive ahead of the Redmi Note 9 series launch this week. The render shows the back panel of the phone sporting a turquoise colour on top, blending towards a peach shade at the bottom. The smartphone is seen with a quad rear camera setup placed inside a circular camera module, along with an LED flash unit. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is speculated to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera. The three phones in the Redmi Note 9 series will be launched on November 26.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing shared an official render of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G on Weibo. Besides the turquoise-peach shades of the smartphone back panel, the image reveals that the smartphone has a volume rocker on the right, along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Weibing also hinted that the Redmi Note 9 series will be marked by an advanced camera setup. According to recent leaks, there could be a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 108-megapixel primary snapper, a super wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a macro lens. QEarlier, the Redmi executive had suggested that Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G may be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC, although he didn't explicitly say so.

Earlier leaks also claimed that Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G may have an LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to pack a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. As per a leaked poster, the phone will have 3.5mm audio jack support and offer NFC. It is also expected to support Hi-Res Audio.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be launched on November 26 along with the other two models in the Redmi Note 9 series. The launch event will begin at 5.30pm IST.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 Series, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Micromax In Note 1 Next Sale Will Start at 12 Noon on December 1: Price in India, Specifications

