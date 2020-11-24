Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G official render has been released by a company executive ahead of the Redmi Note 9 series launch this week. The render shows the back panel of the phone sporting a turquoise colour on top, blending towards a peach shade at the bottom. The smartphone is seen with a quad rear camera setup placed inside a circular camera module, along with an LED flash unit. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is speculated to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera. The three phones in the Redmi Note 9 series will be launched on November 26.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing shared an official render of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G on Weibo. Besides the turquoise-peach shades of the smartphone back panel, the image reveals that the smartphone has a volume rocker on the right, along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Weibing also hinted that the Redmi Note 9 series will be marked by an advanced camera setup. According to recent leaks, there could be a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 108-megapixel primary snapper, a super wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a macro lens. QEarlier, the Redmi executive had suggested that Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G may be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC, although he didn't explicitly say so.

Earlier leaks also claimed that Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G may have an LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to pack a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. As per a leaked poster, the phone will have 3.5mm audio jack support and offer NFC. It is also expected to support Hi-Res Audio.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be launched on November 26 along with the other two models in the Redmi Note 9 series. The launch event will begin at 5.30pm IST.

