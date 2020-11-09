Redmi Note 9 series may get new models on November 11 celebrated as Singles' Day in China, Xiaomi Vice President and General Manager of the Redmi brand Lu Weibing suggested through a teaser posted on Weibo on Monday. The Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G are expected to be among the new models in the Redmi Note 9 series. Both phones purportedly surfaced on TENAA last week. The rumour mill claimed that Xiaomi could launch as many as three new models in the Redmi Note 9 series, with one of which may feature a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor.

The teaser posted by Weibing doesn't provide any clear details about the new models arriving in the Redmi Note 9 series. However, it does mention that the official announcement could take place on Singles' Day on November 11.

If we look at past reports, the Redmi Note 9 series is tipped to be getting three new models, with one featuring Samsung's ISOCELL HM2 sensor that has 108-megapixel resolution. The new models are likely to be different from the existing ones in the series that so far has the standard Redmi Note 9, along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The changes may include a 120Hz display along with AdaptiveSync support, at least in the top-end model.

China's TENAA also recently suggested the key specifications of the new models in the Redmi Note 9 series. It was speculated to have detailed the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that were previously rumoured as the Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition and Redmi Note 9 High Edition, respectively.

Redmi Note 9 5G specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 9 5G purportedly surfaced on TENAA with model number M2007J22C. The phone is said to have a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The listing also suggested triple rear cameras, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,900mAh battery.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The TENAA site also included a phone carrying a model number M2007J17C that could be the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The phone is said to have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and powered by Snapdragon 750G SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It also surfaced with a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 4,720mAh battery.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.