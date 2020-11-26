Redmi Note 9 5G series retail boxes have surfaced online that suggest key specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi phones. This comes ahead of the official launch of the new smartphones that are expected to come in at least two distinct models, namely the Redmi Note 9 5G and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. Images purportedly showing the retail boxes of the Redmi Note 9 5G series suggest the primary camera of the phone as well as its battery capacity.

Appeared on Weibo, one of the images suggests that the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G would come with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor. This corroborates previous reports about the upcoming smartphone.

Another image that claims to show a retail box of the Redmi Note 9 5G notes a 6,000mAh battery capacity. This is unlike the 5,000mAh battery surfaced on a recent TENAA listing. Also, it is significantly larger than the 5,020mAh battery available on the existing Redmi Note 9 model that comes with 4G support.

Redmi Note 9 5G purported retail box suggests battery details

Photo Credit: Weibo

Aside from the retail boxes, another Weibo account has suggested that the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G would be similar in appearance and specifications to the Mi 10T Lite, which debuted alongside the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro in late September.

The Mi 10T Lite came with a circular camera module that included four cameras, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. This seems unlike the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that is so far rumoured to have a 108-megapixel camera sensor. Nevertheless, the new Redmi phone is also expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, which also powers the Mi 10T Lite.

Xiaomi is hosting the Redmi Note 9 5G series launch at 8pm CST Asia (5:30pm IST) today. Alongside the Redmi Note 9 5G phones, the brand is also launching a Redmi smartwatch with a square display.

