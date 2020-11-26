Technology News
Redmi Note 9 5G Series Retail Boxes Surface Online, Suggest Key Specifications Ahead of Launch

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is claimed to have some similarities with the Mi 10T Lite.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 November 2020 17:06 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G appears to have a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 5G series retail box images have surfaced on Weibo
  • Redmi Note 9 5G seems to have a 6,000mAh battery
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G may come with Snapdragon 750G SoC

Redmi Note 9 5G series retail boxes have surfaced online that suggest key specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi phones. This comes ahead of the official launch of the new smartphones that are expected to come in at least two distinct models, namely the Redmi Note 9 5G and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. Images purportedly showing the retail boxes of the Redmi Note 9 5G series suggest the primary camera of the phone as well as its battery capacity.

Appeared on Weibo, one of the images suggests that the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G would come with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor. This corroborates previous reports about the upcoming smartphone.

Another image that claims to show a retail box of the Redmi Note 9 5G notes a 6,000mAh battery capacity. This is unlike the 5,000mAh battery surfaced on a recent TENAA listing. Also, it is significantly larger than the 5,020mAh battery available on the existing Redmi Note 9 model that comes with 4G support.

redmi note 9 5g retail box leak weibo Redmi Note 9 5G

Redmi Note 9 5G purported retail box suggests battery details
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Aside from the retail boxes, another Weibo account has suggested that the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G would be similar in appearance and specifications to the Mi 10T Lite, which debuted alongside the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro in late September.

The Mi 10T Lite came with a circular camera module that included four cameras, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. This seems unlike the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that is so far rumoured to have a 108-megapixel camera sensor. Nevertheless, the new Redmi phone is also expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, which also powers the Mi 10T Lite.

Xiaomi is hosting the Redmi Note 9 5G series launch at 8pm CST Asia (5:30pm IST) today. Alongside the Redmi Note 9 5G phones, the brand is also launching a Redmi smartwatch with a square display.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi, Redmi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo A53 5G Alleged Specifications Leaked Ahead of December 1 Launch

