Redmi Note 9 5G series is said to launch in China as early as November 24. A tipster has speculated the launch date of the Redmi Note 9 5G series ahead of its official confirmation. The series is rumoured to have at least two new models, with MediaTek and Qualcomm processors. It is likely to include the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that is also called the Redmi Note 9 High Edition as well as the Redmi Note 9 5G that is speculated as the Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition.

As noticed by a user on Twitter, the tipster reported on Weibo that the Redmi Note 9 5G series launch date could be announced sometime this week, while the launch could take place through an event on next Tuesday, i.e., November 24.

Xiaomi has not yet made any confirmations about the Redmi Note 9 5G series. However, the rumour mill has suggested that there could be two new models — both with 5G support.

Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G price (expected)

A report last week suggested that the Redmi Note 9 5G aka Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition in the new series could carry a price tag of CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300), while the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G aka Redmi Note 9 High Edition is said to be priced at CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 17,000). Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing also last week hinted at an imminent announcement of the new models. However, the company has not provided any official details so far.

Redmi Note 9 5G specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 9 5G surfaced on China's TENAA with a model number M2007J22C. It appeared with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. Further, the listing on the TENAA site suggested triple rear cameras on the Redmi Note 9 5G, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The TENAA site also listed the specifications of a phone with a model number M2007J17C that could be the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The phone appeared to have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. It is also speculated to have a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the reported details. It is, thus, safe to consider the rumour with a healthy dose of speculation.

