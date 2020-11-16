Technology News
Redmi Note 9 5G Series Launch Tipped for November 24

Xiaomi may make an official announcement about the Redmi Note 9 5G series sometime this week.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 November 2020 15:13 IST
Redmi Note 9 5G series is said to have MediaTek and Qualcomm processors

  • Redmi Note 9 5G series launch date has been suggested on Weibo
  • The new series is said to have Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
  • Redmi Note 9 5G series may carry a starting price of CNY 1,000

Redmi Note 9 5G series is said to launch in China as early as November 24. A tipster has speculated the launch date of the Redmi Note 9 5G series ahead of its official confirmation. The series is rumoured to have at least two new models, with MediaTek and Qualcomm processors. It is likely to include the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that is also called the Redmi Note 9 High Edition as well as the Redmi Note 9 5G that is speculated as the Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition.

As noticed by a user on Twitter, the tipster reported on Weibo that the Redmi Note 9 5G series launch date could be announced sometime this week, while the launch could take place through an event on next Tuesday, i.e., November 24.

Xiaomi has not yet made any confirmations about the Redmi Note 9 5G series. However, the rumour mill has suggested that there could be two new models — both with 5G support.

Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G price (expected)

A report last week suggested that the Redmi Note 9 5G aka Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition in the new series could carry a price tag of CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300), while the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G aka Redmi Note 9 High Edition is said to be priced at CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 17,000). Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing also last week hinted at an imminent announcement of the new models. However, the company has not provided any official details so far.

Redmi Note 9 5G specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 9 5G surfaced on China's TENAA with a model number M2007J22C. It appeared with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. Further, the listing on the TENAA site suggested triple rear cameras on the Redmi Note 9 5G, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The TENAA site also listed the specifications of a phone with a model number M2007J17C that could be the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The phone appeared to have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. It is also speculated to have a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the reported details. It is, thus, safe to consider the rumour with a healthy dose of speculation.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 5G price, Redmi Note 9 5G specifications, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition, Redmi Note 9 High Edition, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Tata Sky Binge+, HD Set-Top Boxes Price Discounted Up to Rs. 400 Online

