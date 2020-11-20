Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 8GB RAM

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G may run Android 10, as per the Geekbench listing.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 November 2020 12:07 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 8GB RAM

Photo Credit: TENAA

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is expected to come with up to 12GB RAM
  • The phone is listed on Geekbench with model number M2007J17C
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is listed to run on Android 10 software

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has been allegedly spotted on Geekbench. Redmi Note 9 5G series is largely expected to launch in China on November 26. Ahead of the rumoured launch, a Xiaomi phone with model number M2007J17C, believed to be Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing tips key specifications of the phone and also hints that the company is working on the handset actively. The Redmi Note 9 series has already launched in global markets, including India, but did not see an unveil in China due to the current 5G push in the region. The Redmi Note 9 5G series is now speculated to launch in the country with different specifications than the global models.

A Xiaomi phone, believed to be Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, has been spotted on Geekbench with model number M2007J17C. This is the same model number that the phone is listed on TENAA with, and the Geekbench site hints at Android 10 software and roughly 8GB of RAM. The listing suggests that Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has a ‘gauguinpro' processor that is likely a codename. Digging into the code, tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that the SoC is attached with Adreno 619 graphics. This suggests that Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G achieves a score of 645 in single-core testing and a score of 1,963 in multi-core testing. Xiaomi is yet to officially announce the arrival of the rumoured Redmi Note 9 5G series, and with leaks pouring in at this speed, the company is expected to make an announcement soon.

Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to launch in global markets as Redmi Note 9T. The latter was also spotted on Malaysia's SRIM certification site, lending more weight to the possibility. As for Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, it is listed on TENAA with the same M2007J17C model number and is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. It is also speculated to have a 108-megapixel primary camera.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

