Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has been allegedly spotted on Geekbench. Redmi Note 9 5G series is largely expected to launch in China on November 26. Ahead of the rumoured launch, a Xiaomi phone with model number M2007J17C, believed to be Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing tips key specifications of the phone and also hints that the company is working on the handset actively. The Redmi Note 9 series has already launched in global markets, including India, but did not see an unveil in China due to the current 5G push in the region. The Redmi Note 9 5G series is now speculated to launch in the country with different specifications than the global models.

A Xiaomi phone, believed to be Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, has been spotted on Geekbench with model number M2007J17C. This is the same model number that the phone is listed on TENAA with, and the Geekbench site hints at Android 10 software and roughly 8GB of RAM. The listing suggests that Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has a ‘gauguinpro' processor that is likely a codename. Digging into the code, tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that the SoC is attached with Adreno 619 graphics. This suggests that Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

The alleged Redmi Note 9 high edition with a Snapdragon 750G processor and 8GB of RAM appear on the Geekbench database. The device will boot Android 10 OS out of the box.#Xiaomi #Redmi #Redmi9highedition pic.twitter.com/IN4oM1tDTF — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 19, 2020

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G achieves a score of 645 in single-core testing and a score of 1,963 in multi-core testing. Xiaomi is yet to officially announce the arrival of the rumoured Redmi Note 9 5G series, and with leaks pouring in at this speed, the company is expected to make an announcement soon.

Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to launch in global markets as Redmi Note 9T. The latter was also spotted on Malaysia's SRIM certification site, lending more weight to the possibility. As for Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, it is listed on TENAA with the same M2007J17C model number and is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. It is also speculated to have a 108-megapixel primary camera.

