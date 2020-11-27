Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, and Redmi Note 9 4G have been launched in China. The anticipated smartphones launched by Xiaomi will be available for purchase in China from December 1. International availability of the three new phones in the Redmi Note 9 series has not been announced yet. The earlier models in the Redmi Note 9 series, which include Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9, were launched in India earlier this year.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 4G price

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is priced at CNY 1599 (roughly Rs. 17,900) for 6GB RAM + 128GB model, CNY 1799 (roughly Rs. 20, 200) for 8GB RAM + 128GB, and CNY 1999 (roughly Rs. 22, 400) for 8GB RAM +256GB in China. It is offered in black, blue, and Lake and Autumn colour options. The Redmi Note 9 5G, meanwhile, starts at CNY 1299 (roughly Rs. 14,600) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model, CNY 1499 (roughly Rs. 16,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB, and CNY 1699 (roughly Rs. 19,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. It is offered in Cloud Ink Grey, Flowing Shadow Purple, and Outside the Castle Peak colour variants.

Redmi Note 9 4G is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,200) for the 4GB RAM +128GB model, CNY 1099 (roughly Rs. 12,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB, CNY 1299 (roughly Rs. 15,600) for the 8GB + 128GB, and CNY 1499 (roughly Rs. 16,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB option. It is available in Smoke Wave Blue, Misty Green, and Feather Black colour options.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G specifications

The flagship Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD (2,400x1,080 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 250Hz touch sampling rate. It has double-sided Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It runs on Android 10 powered MIUI 12, and is powered by Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with Adreno 619 graphics processor. The Redmi Note 9 Pro has up to 256GB onboard storage, expandable up to 512GB.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has a quad rear camera setup featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor with a 1/1.52-inch sensor and an f/1.75 aperture. It also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It can shoot 4k videos at 30fps and 1080p videos up at up to 60fps. The phone also has a Super Night Scene 2.0 mode. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel camera.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G packs a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has IP53 water and dust resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options includes 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack. Sensors onboard include ambient light, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, rear light sensor, ultrasonic distance sensor, and more. Lastly, the phone measures 165.38 x 76.8 x 9 mm and weighs 216grams.

Redmi Note 9 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 9 5G features a 6.53 full-HD (2,340x1,080 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 skin on top. It has a punch-hole at the top left of the display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and has up to 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Coming to the camera, the Redmi Note 9 5G features a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It can shoot 40k in 30fps and 1080p in up to 60fms. It has a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi Note 9 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g, USB Type-C, and a headphone jack. Sensors onboard include ambient light, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and more. It measures 161.96 x 77.25 x 9.2mm and weighs 199grams.

Redmi Note 9 4G specifications

The Redmi Note 9 4G features a 6.53-inch (2,340x1,080 pixels) full-HD display. The phone runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 skin on top and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 4G has Qualcomm Snapdragon 662SoC paired with Adreno 610 graphics processor. It has up to 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

For photos and videos, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. It can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Redmi Note 9 4G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 02.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C port and a headphone jack. Sensors onboard include ambient light, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, distance sensor, electronic compass, and more. It weighs 162.3 x 77.28 x 9.6mm and weighs 198grams.

