Redmi Note 9 Pro gets a new variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. This new model was revealed by company VP Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter and went on sale for the first time at 12pm (noon) today via Mi.com and Amazon, along with the other two models. The phone was originally launched in two configurations, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. This new variant sits right in the middle with its configuration as well as its pricing.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB + 128GB variant price in India

The new 4GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 15,999. It comes in the same colour options as the other two variants namely, Aurora Blue and Glacier White. As per the tweet by Manu Kumar Jain, the new variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro went on sale for the first time today at 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com. Interestingly, while Amazon had this variant listed, the Mi.com website did not.

The 4GB + 64GB option of the Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 while the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB + 128GB variant specifications

The specifications of the phone, except for the RAM and storage, stay the same. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 Pro runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, and with 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel sensor at the front, housed in the central hole-punch cut-out.

For storage, you get up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 9 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and is backed by a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Lastly, the phone measures 165.7x76.6x8.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

