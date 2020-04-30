Redmi Note 9 was launched during Xiaomi's global launch event online on Thursday. The phone comes as an addition to the already launched Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and Redmi Note 9s phones. The vanilla Redmi Note 9 comes with a hole-punch display, just like the other phones in the series, but the cutout is placed on the top left edge of the screen, and not top centre. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 9 has a rear fingerprint scanner, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max come with side-mounted sensors. There's a quad camera setup at the back, and a large battery is packed inside the Redmi Note 9. Xiaomi has also launched the Mi Note 10 Lite at the event.

Redmi Note 9 price, availability

Redmi Note 9 is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,100) for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and $249 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will be offered in Forest Green, Polar White, Midnight Grey colour options. The phone will go on sale starting mid-May in select markets.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11, and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. Internal storage choices include 64GB and 128GB, and there's also support for storage expansion via the dedicated microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

Coming to the cameras, the quad camera setup sits inside a square-shaped module similar to the other phones in the Redmi Note 9 series. It houses a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. There is an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Up front, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera sitting inside the display cutout.

The Redmi Note 9 packs a large 5,020mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. Xiaomi has included a 22.5W fast charger inside the box. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC (select markets), infrared (IR) blaster, GPS, A-GPS, and more. The rear fingerprint sensor sits right below the quad camera unit.