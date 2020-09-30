Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Goes on Open Sale in India via Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 will soon be available for open sale through Amazon as well.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 September 2020 14:15 IST
Redmi Note 9 Goes on Open Sale in India via Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 open sale details have been featured on the Mi.com site

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 was launched in India in July
  • The phone was available through limited-period sale rounds until now
  • Redmi Note 9 comes in three distinct variants

Redmi Note 9 is available for open sale in India, Xiaomi on Wednesday announced through a banner listed on its Mi.com website. The new development comes a little over two months after the Chinese company brought the Redmi Note 9 to the Indian market. The smartphone has been available via flash sales until now. Key highlights of the Redmi Note 9 include a hole-punch display design, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery. The smartphone also comes with up to 6GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 9 open sale details, availability

Redmi Note 9 open sale is initially live through Mi.com and Mi Home stores, though Xiaomi confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the around-the-clock availability would take place shortly through Amazon as well. Xiaomi has featured a banner on its site to highlight the open sale. Earlier this month, the company made the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max available through open sale as well.

Redmi Note 9 price in India

Redmi Note 9 was launched in India in July with a starting price of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 13,499 and the top-end 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 14,999. The phone comes in Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red colour options.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10, though an update to MIUI 12 has also recently been rolled out. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the Redmi Note 9 comes with a 13-megapixel snapper at the front.

The Redmi Note 9 comes with up to 128GB of onboard eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable (up to 512GB) via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS/ A-GPS. The phone also has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 9 offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 9 packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging and 9W reverse charging.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI and spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Microsoft Translator Adds Support For Assamese, Now Translates 12 Indian Languages

