Redmi Note 9 has been launched in India as the latest affordable smartphone by Xiaomi. The new model is the third in the Redmi Note 9 series — after the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 9 comes with a quad rear camera setup and features a hole-punch display design. The smartphone also has reverse charging support and as a successor to the Redmi Note 8, it packs a 25 percent larger battery that is touted to deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge. The Redmi Note 9 also offers up to 6GB RAM. Moreover, the phone is designed to take on the Samsung Galaxy A21s, Oppo A9 2020, and Vivo S1 Pro.

Redmi Note 9 price in India, availability details

The Redmi Note 9 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 13,499, while the the top-of-the-line, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 14,999. It comes in three distinct colour options, namely Aqua Green, Arctic White, and Pebble Grey. The Redmi Note 9 will go on sale in the country starting 12pm IST (noon) on Friday, July 24 through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

To recall, the Redmi Note 9 was unveiled at a global event in late April. The phone comes in 3GB RAM + 64GB and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage options in the international markets.

Redmi Note 9 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 primary sensor, along with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, you'll get a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Xiaomi has provided up to 128GB of onboard eMMC 5.1 storage on the Redmi Note 9 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the Redmi Note 9 include an accelerometer, ambient light, infrared (IR) blaster, and a proximity sensor. Furthermore, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 9 comes with a 1216 linear speaker. It also has P2i hydrophobic nano coating. Further, the phone includes a 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging (a compatible charger is available in the box). The battery also supports 9W reverse charging. Besides, the phone measures 162.3x77.2x8.9mm.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.