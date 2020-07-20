Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole Punch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 July 2020 12:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 was launched globally in late April

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 comes in three configurations
  • The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  • Redmi Note 9 packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W charging

Redmi Note 9 has been launched in India as the latest affordable smartphone by Xiaomi. The new model is the third in the Redmi Note 9 series — after the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 9 comes with a quad rear camera setup and features a hole-punch display design. The smartphone also has reverse charging support and as a successor to the Redmi Note 8, it packs a 25 percent larger battery that is touted to deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge. The Redmi Note 9 also offers up to 6GB RAM. Moreover, the phone is designed to take on the Samsung Galaxy A21s, Oppo A9 2020, and Vivo S1 Pro.

Redmi Note 9 price in India, availability details

The Redmi Note 9 price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 13,499, while the the top-of-the-line, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 14,999. It comes in three distinct colour options, namely Aqua Green, Arctic White, and Pebble Grey. The Redmi Note 9 will go on sale in the country starting 12pm IST (noon) on Friday, July 24 through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

To recall, the Redmi Note 9 was unveiled at a global event in late April. The phone comes in 3GB RAM + 64GB and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage options in the international markets.

Redmi Note 9 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 primary sensor, along with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, you'll get a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Xiaomi has provided up to 128GB of onboard eMMC 5.1 storage on the Redmi Note 9 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the Redmi Note 9 include an accelerometer, ambient light, infrared (IR) blaster, and a proximity sensor. Furthermore, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 9 comes with a 1216 linear speaker. It also has P2i hydrophobic nano coating. Further, the phone includes a 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging (a compatible charger is available in the box). The battery also supports 9W reverse charging. Besides, the phone measures 162.3x77.2x8.9mm.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 price in India, Redmi Note 9 specifications, Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi, Redmi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31 on Flipkart
Realme 6i to Launch in India on July 24, Gets Listed on Flipkart

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  2. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With Google’s Duo, Messages, Phone Apps
  4. OnePlus Buds May Come in Black, Blue, and White Colour Options
  5. OnePlus Nord Camera Specifications, 12GB RAM Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  7. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31
  8. Redmi Note 9 India Variant May Come With a New 6GB RAM Model
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Surfaces in 360-Degree Render Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6i to Launch in India on July 24, Gets Listed on Flipkart
  2. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31 on Flipkart
  4. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Won’t Release in August
  5. Indian Smartphone Shipments Declined 48 Percent in Q2 2020 Compared to Last Year: Canalys
  6. Redmi Note 9 India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Teases New Smartphone Series With Hole-Punch Display, 5G Connectivity
  8. Google, Facebook, Twitter Directed by Delhi High Court to Take Down Posts Around IAS Officer
  9. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans to Star in $200 Million Netflix Movie From Avengers: Endgame Directors
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launch Confirmed for Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com