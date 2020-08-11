Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Gets a New Onyx Black Colour Variant

Redmi Note 9 global model has been announced in a new Onyx Black colour option. The device was launched globally in April in three colour options – White, Grey and Green – and now a colour option has been added to the mix. The Onyx Black has a gradient glossy finish, similar to the other options available. In India, the device is listed to be available in four colour options – Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red. There is no clarity on whether this variant will debut in India, and if yes, when exactly will it be available.

Redmi Note 9 new colour option, price in India

Xiaomi has announced the new Onyx Black colour option for the Redmi Note 9 via a dedicated tweet. The picture shared alongside, confirms the name of the new colour, and shows us how it will look. It doesn't have a deep black finish, but a slightly lighter shade with colour-changing hues that have become quite a popular trend in smartphones currently.

Xiaomi has offered no clarity on when this colour variant will be available globally, and whether it will be released in India. We have asked Xiaomi for clarification and will update this copy when we hear back.

For now, the Redmi Note 9 is available in India in four options - Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red. The device is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB + 128GB storage option of the phone retails at Rs. 13,499 while the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 14,999. Amazon is hosting a sale today at 2pm, but the new colour option has not been listed as an option there. Even Mi.com makes no mention of Onyx black on its site, and the device will go on sale on the site on August 20.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Xiaomi has provided up to 128GB of onboard eMMC 5.1 storage on the Redmi Note 9 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

There is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, 2-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you'll get a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 9 includes a 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Furthermore, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the smartphone.

