Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 9 Pro RAM + Storage Variants, Colours Options Tipped

Redmi Note 9 Pro will be launched on March 12 through an online event.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 5 March 2020 19:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9 Pro RAM + Storage Variants, Colours Options Tipped

Earlier leaks have hinted at a quad camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro series

Highlights
  • The phones are tipped to come in at least three colour schemes
  • A Geekbench listing had hinted that Redmi Note 9 will run on Android 10
  • The phones will be launched on March 12

Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 are due to launch in India on March 12, the company confirmed earlier this week. With the launch of the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro earlier today, the Indian market is set to get the rest of its popular budget smartphones for the first half of 2020 with the Xiaomi launch next week. Now, a new leak has given more information on the Redmi Note 9 Pro's possible colour variants and a couple of specifications. The leak comes from known tipster Ishan Agarwal and suggests that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will come to India in two variants - a 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant and a 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant.

Further, the report said that the Redmi Note 9 Pro can be expected to come with expandable storage going by the Chinese manufacturer's track record. The report further quotes Ishan Agarwal as predicting that the Redmi Note 9 phones will come in at least three colours - Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. The report did not give anything more on the speculated device. But it does support an earlier Amazon listing of the Redmi Note 9 series, which teased a shade of blue on the upcoming phone.

AMAZON REDMI NOTE 9 Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 series Blue colour shown on Amazon India micro-site
Photo Credit: Amazon

 

The Redmi Note 9 Pro was also spotted on Geekbench this week, and the listing hinted at the use of an MIUI version based on the Android 10 operating system. Apart from that, the leak also mentioned something called 'curtana' in the motherboard. We don't know what 'curtana' is, but it has been reported earlier that this Redmi Note 9 Pro will probably be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G SoC, since the company had earlier confirmed to use the new Snapdragon chips in its upcoming phones.

Other than that, the official invite Xiaomi has sent out also hinted at a quad-camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 series.

The phones are expected to launch between a price band of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000. A tweet from Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain had also hinted at an all new camera on the next generation of Redmi Note smartphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications
Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha Refresh With Snapdragon 865 SoC Reportedly in Development
Apple's New Store Guidelines Allow Apps to Send Ads as Push Notifications

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9 Pro RAM + Storage Variants, Colours Options Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 With 90Hz Display, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  2. Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  3. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  4. Realme 6 Review
  5. Realme Band Arrives in India With Cricket Mode, Heart Rate Monitoring
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  7. Coronavirus: Companies Make Tools Free to Encourage Work From Home
  8. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Variants and Colour Options Tipped in New Leak
  10. Nokia 5.2 Spotted on Geekbench With Codename 'Captain America'
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro RAM + Storage Variants, Colours Options Tipped
  2. Apple's New Store Guidelines Allow Apps to Send Ads as Push Notifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Gets a Reparability Score of 3 Out of 10 in iFixit Teardown
  4. Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha Refresh With Snapdragon 865 SoC Reportedly in Development
  5. iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 May Face Further Delay Thanks to Coronavirus
  6. Google Search Trends in India on March 5, 2020, Explained: From Realme 6 Pro to Yes Bank Shares
  7. China's Uighurs Trapped in Factory Toiling for Tech Titans Like Apple, Lenovo
  8. Google Assistant for Android Can Now Read Entire Webpages Aloud to You
  9. Coronavirus Controls Increase Surveillance 'Danger'
  10. India May Airlift Components From China to Help Local Tech Industry Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.