Redmi Note 9 Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report

Redmi Note 9 was launched in July with MIUI 11, based on Android 10.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 August 2020 17:25 IST
Redmi Note 9 MIUI 12 update is 538MB in size, according to a user report

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 is getting MIUI 12 update in India
  • The update version is MIUI V12.0.1.0.QJOINXM
  • Redmi Note 9 users have shared the development on Twitter

Redmi Note 9 users in India have started receiving MIUI 12 update, as per reports on Twitter. The update follows the MIUI 12 rollout for Poco X2 that started last week. The MIUI 12 update for the Redmi Note 9 comes with version MIUI V12.0.1.0.QJOINXM and is 538MB in size, as per the screenshot shared by a user on Twitter. It brings all the MIUI 12 features to the phone with revamped animations and system visuals. All Redmi Note 9 users may not get the update right away as the update is very likely being released in batches.

According to the screenshot of the changelog shared by Twitter user Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1), Redmi Note 9 users in India have started receiving MIUI 12 update. It comes with an all-new animation engine and a brand-new visual design. While the screenshot does not reveal all the changes and features that the update brings, we can expect the features showcased at the MIUI 12 unveiling back in April to be present. These include improved floating windows, a simpler and cleaner visual design, as well several changes in terms of privacy and security. A new Control Center design is also present.

To check if you have received the MIUI 12 update on your Redmi Note 9, head over to Settings > About Phone > System update and you should see it here.

We have reached out to Xiaomi for more information on the rollout and will update this space as and when we get a response.

Redmi Note 9 was launched in India in the second half of July with MIUI 11, based on Android 10. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. You get a quad rear camera setup and a single hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera. The phone has a massive 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging, as well as 9W reverse charging.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI and spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
