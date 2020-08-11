Redmi Note 9 users in India have started receiving MIUI 12 update, as per reports on Twitter. The update follows the MIUI 12 rollout for Poco X2 that started last week. The MIUI 12 update for the Redmi Note 9 comes with version MIUI V12.0.1.0.QJOINXM and is 538MB in size, as per the screenshot shared by a user on Twitter. It brings all the MIUI 12 features to the phone with revamped animations and system visuals. All Redmi Note 9 users may not get the update right away as the update is very likely being released in batches.

According to the screenshot of the changelog shared by Twitter user Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1), Redmi Note 9 users in India have started receiving MIUI 12 update. It comes with an all-new animation engine and a brand-new visual design. While the screenshot does not reveal all the changes and features that the update brings, we can expect the features showcased at the MIUI 12 unveiling back in April to be present. These include improved floating windows, a simpler and cleaner visual design, as well several changes in terms of privacy and security. A new Control Center design is also present.

To check if you have received the MIUI 12 update on your Redmi Note 9, head over to Settings > About Phone > System update and you should see it here.

We have reached out to Xiaomi for more information on the rollout and will update this space as and when we get a response.

Redmi Note 9 was launched in India in the second half of July with MIUI 11, based on Android 10. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. You get a quad rear camera setup and a single hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera. The phone has a massive 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging, as well as 9W reverse charging.

