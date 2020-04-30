Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Specifications, More

Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Specifications, More

Mi Note 10 Lite will come with a quad camera setup at the back and a waterdrop-style notch up front.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 April 2020 06:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Specifications, More

Redmi Note 9 is tipped to offer 90Hz display

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 is largely expected to sport a quad camera setup at the back
  • Mi Note 10 Lite is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC
  • The event will begin at 8pm UTC (5.30pm IST)

Xiaomi is all set to host its global launch event today, wherein it is expected to unveil the Redmi Note 9 and the Mi Note 10 Lite phones. The two phones have leaked on multiple occasions in the past, and the Mi Note 10 Lite was recently spotted on US FCC as well. The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max have already launched in India, but Xiaomi may introduce these two phones in other markets during this event. Similarly, Mi Note 10 is also getting a global launch today.

Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite Live Stream Details

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Xiaomi is hosting a global online event today. The event will begin at 8pm UTC (5.30pm IST) and will be live streamed via YouTube and the company's social accounts. The tagline of the event is ‘The Legend Continues. Redmi Note 9 Series is coming!' indicating that the Redmi Note 9 may launch today. As mentioned, the company could also launch the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in other markets outside of India.

Xiaomi hasn't clarified as to exactly which phone will launch in the Redmi Note 9 series, and all details regarding this will be unveiled in a few hours. Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi Note 9s in China recently, and this variant might also see a global launch. Of course, all of this is speculation, and should be taken lightly. The live stream can be watched below.

Redmi Note 9 price, specifications (expected)

If Xiaomi were to indeed launch the Redmi Note 9, it is likely to offer slightly toned down specifications than the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Based on previous leaks, the Redmi Note 9 is expected to offer a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Hellio G85 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. The phone will likely run on MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The Redmi Note 9 is expected to sport a quad camera setup at the back as well, with a 48-megapixel main camera. Furthermore, the phone is tipped to pack 5,020mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 9 is tipped to launch in China as the Redmi 10X. A China Telecom listing suggested that the Redmi 10X price in China will be CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,200). This is likely to be in line with the global pricing of the Redmi Note 9.

Mi Note 10 Lite price, specifications (expected)

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi Note 10 Lite is also launching at the global event today. The Mi Note 10 Lite price is not known at the moment, but its official render does confirm its design. The phone will have a quad camera setup at the back aligned vertically, placed in a rectangular module on the top left of the back panel. The Mi Note 10 Lite is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch as well. It will be offered in varied colour options – Black, White, and Blue.

The quad camera setup details are not known but the setup is likely to include a main camera, a wide-angle shooter, a depth sensor, and a telephoto camera. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, and pack 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone is expected to offer dual band Wi-Fi.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Note 10 Lite, Mi Note 10 Lite Price, Mi Note 10 Lite Specifications, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Price, Redmi Note 9 Specifications, Redmi Note 9 Features, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Google Pixel 4a May Go on Sale Starting May 22, Latest Leak Suggests
Hollywood, Snowpiercer, Schitt’s Creek, and More: May 2020 TV Guide to Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?

Related Stories

Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Specifications, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  2. Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone With a Google Account
  3. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
  4. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  5. Xiaomi May Soon Launch a 65-Inch OLED TV With Dolby Vision HDR
  6. WhatsApp Looks to Enter Lending Market in India: Report
  7. Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More on Prime Video in May
  8. Amazon Pay Later Launched in India, Aims to Provide Instant Credit
  9. Sophisticated Android Spyware Attack Found Targeting Users in India: Kaspersky
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Specifications, More
  2. Scientists Use AI to Crack Novel Coronavirus Genome Signature
  3. Amazon Said to Turn to Chinese Firm on US Blacklist to Meet Thermal Camera Needs
  4. Lenovo M2 Electric Scooter With 30km Range, 25kmph Top Speed Launched: Price, Features
  5. D2h Adds 20 New Combo Packs, Will Remove Nine: Report
  6. Google Pixel 4a May Go on Sale Starting May 22, Latest Leak Suggests
  7. Spotify Paid Music Subscribers Rise to 130 Million, Beats Quarterly Estimates
  8. iPhone Shipments Grew 78 Percent in India in Q1 2020, Thanks to iPhone 11: Counterpoint Research
  9. TikTok, Gates Pledge $20 Million to Help Africa Tackle COVID-19
  10. Global Lobbying Groups Call for Delay to India's New Digital Tax
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com