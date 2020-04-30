Xiaomi is all set to host its global launch event today, wherein it is expected to unveil the Redmi Note 9 and the Mi Note 10 Lite phones. The two phones have leaked on multiple occasions in the past, and the Mi Note 10 Lite was recently spotted on US FCC as well. The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max have already launched in India, but Xiaomi may introduce these two phones in other markets during this event. Similarly, Mi Note 10 is also getting a global launch today.

Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite Live Stream Details

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Xiaomi is hosting a global online event today. The event will begin at 8pm UTC (5.30pm IST) and will be live streamed via YouTube and the company's social accounts. The tagline of the event is ‘The Legend Continues. Redmi Note 9 Series is coming!' indicating that the Redmi Note 9 may launch today. As mentioned, the company could also launch the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in other markets outside of India.

Xiaomi hasn't clarified as to exactly which phone will launch in the Redmi Note 9 series, and all details regarding this will be unveiled in a few hours. Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi Note 9s in China recently, and this variant might also see a global launch. Of course, all of this is speculation, and should be taken lightly. The live stream can be watched below.

Redmi Note 9 price, specifications (expected)

If Xiaomi were to indeed launch the Redmi Note 9, it is likely to offer slightly toned down specifications than the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Based on previous leaks, the Redmi Note 9 is expected to offer a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Hellio G85 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. The phone will likely run on MIUI 11, based on Android 10. The Redmi Note 9 is expected to sport a quad camera setup at the back as well, with a 48-megapixel main camera. Furthermore, the phone is tipped to pack 5,020mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 9 is tipped to launch in China as the Redmi 10X. A China Telecom listing suggested that the Redmi 10X price in China will be CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,200). This is likely to be in line with the global pricing of the Redmi Note 9.

Mi Note 10 Lite price, specifications (expected)

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi Note 10 Lite is also launching at the global event today. The Mi Note 10 Lite price is not known at the moment, but its official render does confirm its design. The phone will have a quad camera setup at the back aligned vertically, placed in a rectangular module on the top left of the back panel. The Mi Note 10 Lite is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch as well. It will be offered in varied colour options – Black, White, and Blue.

The quad camera setup details are not known but the setup is likely to include a main camera, a wide-angle shooter, a depth sensor, and a telephoto camera. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, and pack 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone is expected to offer dual band Wi-Fi.