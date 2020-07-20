Technology News
  Redmi Note 9 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 9 India variant is expected to come with a new 6GB RAM option.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 July 2020 07:15 IST


Redmi Note 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 comes with a 48-megapixel primary shooter
  • The phone’s digital launch event will kick off at 12pm (noon) IST
  • Redmi Note 9 supports 18W fast charging support

Redmi Note 9 is all set to launch in India today. The digital launch event will begin at 12pm (noon) IST as a part of which the pricing and availability details of the phone will be announced. The India model of the smartphone may see some differences from the global model launched in April this year. For instance the Redmi Note 9 global model was launched in 3GB and 4GB RAM options. However, the Indian variant is reported to not see a 3GB RAM base model, but instead come with a new 6GB RAM option.

Redmi Note 9 live stream, expected price

The Redmi Note 9 launch event live stream will kick off at 12pm (noon) IST on YouTube and the Mi India social handles. The India variant of the phone is likely to be priced around the same range as the global model. To recall, the Redmi Note 9 global model is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,100) for the 3GB + 64GB storage option, and $249 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the 4GB + 128GB storage model.

The reported 6GB RAM option may be priced a little higher (or may be not). The phone was unveiled globally in Forest Green, Polar White, Midnight Grey colour options.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The Redmi Note 9 comes with dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor and the Indian variant is expected to come with up to 6GB of RAM. Internal storage choices include 64GB and 128GB, and there's also support for storage expansion via the dedicated microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

Coming to the cameras, the quad camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 houses a 48-megapixel camera with an f/1.79 lens. There is an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Up front, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera sitting inside the display cut out.

The Redmi Note 9 also packs 5,020mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. Xiaomi has included a 22.5W fast charger inside the box. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC (select markets), infrared (IR) blaster, GPS, A-GPS, and more. The rear fingerprint sensor sits right below the quad camera unit.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 India Launch, Redmi Note 9 Price in India, Redmi Note 9 Sale, Redmi Note 9 Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Surfaces in 360-Degree Render Ahead of Launch

Comment
 
 

