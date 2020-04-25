Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Series to Get a New Phone on April 30, Could Be Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 series launch event will take place at 8pm GMT+8 (5:30pm IST) on April 30.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 April 2020 14:58 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomi

Redmi Note 9 is believed to launch in China as Redmi 10X

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 series event has been confirmed through a teaser
  • The series already has three distinct models
  • Redmi Note 9 was initially speculated to launch last month

Redmi Note 9 series is getting a new member on April 30, Xiaomi announced on social media. The new smartphone by the Chinese company could be the anticipated Redmi Note 9 that was speculated to debut alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max last month but wasn't announced at that time. The Redmi Note 9 is also expected to make way to China as the Redmi 10X. Recently, Xiaomi expanded its Redmi Note 9 series by bringing the Redmi Note 9S.

As per a teaser image posted on Twitter, Xiaomi is hosting the launch of its new Redmi Note 9-series phone at 8pm GMT+8 (5:30pm IST) on April 30. The launch will be an online event and will be streamed live on Twitter and YouTube.

The official teaser doesn't provide any details about the phone, though it shows the numeric “9” in the background to hint at the Redmi Note 9 debut.

Xiaomi was expected to unveil the Redmi Note 9 alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. However, the company ended up bringing just two models at that time. It did add the Redmi Note 9S to the series a few days later, though.

Redmi 10X in China?
Although Xiaomi hasn't revealed any details about the Redmi Note 9, some recent reports suggested that it could arrive in China as the Redmi 10X and is the same mysterious model that was spotted on TENAA's database with model number M2003J15SC last week. The TENAA listing suggested that the new Redmi phone will come with a quad rear camera setup and hole-punch display design.

In addition to the purported listing on the TENAA site, the Redmi 10X was found on the China Telecom portal in three distinct colour options, namely Sky Blue, Pine Morning Green, and Ice Fog White.

Redmi Note 9 price (expected)

The China Telecom listing suggested that the Redmi 10X price in China will be CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,200). This is likely to be in line with the global pricing of the Redmi Note 9.

Redmi Note 9 specifications (expected)

Aside from suggesting the price, the China Telecom site also hinted at the key specifications of the Redmi 10X that is believed to debut as the China variant of the Redmi Note 9. The site showed that the phone will have 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. It is also likely to run Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. Furthermore, the phone would include a 48-megapixel primary camera and pack a 5,020mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 9 is expected to retain the “Aura Balance” design that we saw on the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max earlier. Also, the phone could come in multiple storage variants.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 price, Redmi Note 9 specifications, Redmi Note 9, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
