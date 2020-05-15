Technology News
Redmi Note 9 India Variant Reportedly Pops Up on Wi-Fi Certification Website

Redmi Note 9 sports a hole-punch display.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 15 May 2020 18:12 IST
Redmi Note 9 India Variant Reportedly Pops Up on Wi-Fi Certification Website

The Redmi Note 9 could launch in India soon

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 has a 6.43-inch display with a hole-punch design
  • It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  • The Redmi phone packs 5,020mAh battery

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 at a global event on April 30, 2020. This smartphone was the most recent addition in the Redmi Note 9 series that consisted of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9S, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. While the Redmi Note 9 was launched internationally, there was no news about the product coming to India. Now, the Indian variant of the device has reportedly been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance's website that hints that the device could be making its way to India soon.

The Redmi Note 9 Wi-Fi Alliance listing was spotted by Mukul Sharma aka @stufflistings. The tipster tweeted that the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 9 with model number M2003J15SI has surfaced on Wi-Fi Alliance website. With the phone already receiving certification, the launch of the device might not be far away.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

The Redmi Note 9 sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ IPS display. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and comes in 3GB and 4GB RAM options. Storage options include 64GB and 128GB variants. It also has expandable storage that accepts cards up to 128GB.

Xiaomi has included quad cameras on the Redmi Note 9 with a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The Redmi Note 9 houses a 5,020mAh battery and has support for fast charging.

Internationally, the smartphone is available in Forest Green, Polar White, and Midnight Grey colour options. Xiaomi India has not made any announcements yet but we can expect those to come anytime now.

Xiaomi, Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
