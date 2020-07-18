Technology News
Redmi Note 9 India Variant May Come With a New 6GB RAM Model

Redmi Note 9 was originally launched in April in 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 July 2020 12:22 IST
Redmi Note 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 comes with a quad camera setup
  • The phone sells in Forest Green, Polar White, Midnight Grey options
  • Redmi Note 9 packs a large 5,020mAh battery

Redmi Note 9 was launched globally in April, and the company recently confirmed its India launch on July 20. Now, a new report claims that the Redmi Note 9 India variant will come with 6GB RAM option. The global model was launched with just 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants. The India Redmi Note 9 model may not see a 3GB RAM option at all. The Redmi Note 9 will sit alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max models that were launched in India earlier this year.

GizmoChina reports that the Redmi Note 9 India model would have a new 6GB RAM option. The global model was launched in 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB storage options. The Indian variant is reported to skip the 3GB RAM option altogether, and have the 4GB RAM option as the base variant. Whether the internal storage option for the Redmi Note 9 India variant is increased or not, remains to be seen.

Redmi Note 9 expected price

Globally, the Redmi Note 9 is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,100) for the 3GB + 64GB storage option, and $249 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the 4GB + 128GB storage model. The India model should be priced around the same range with the 6GB RAM option priced a little higher (or may be not). The phone was launched globally in Forest Green, Polar White, Midnight Grey colour options. As mentioned, the India launch is slated for July 20 at 12pm (noon) IST where all the pricing and availability information will be detailed.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

Apart from the RAM tweaks, the Redmi Note 9 India model specifications should match the variant that was launched globally in April, unless Xiaomi decides to introduce more changes. The Redmi Note 9 runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11, and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor. Internal storage choices include 64GB and 128GB, and there's also support for storage expansion via the dedicated microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

Coming to the cameras, the quad camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 2-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera sitting inside the display cutout.

The Redmi Note 9 packs a large 5,020mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. Xiaomi has included a 22.5W fast charger inside the box. The rear fingerprint sensor sits right below the quad camera unit. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC (select markets), infrared (IR) blaster, GPS, A-GPS, and more.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 India Launch, Redmi Note 9 Specifications, Redmi Note 9 Sale, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Attack Was Work of Young Hacker Pals: Report

