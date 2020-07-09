Technology News
Redmi Note 9 India Launch Teased by Xiaomi on Twitter, Said to Arrive ‘Soon’

Redmi Note 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor and starts at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,900). India pricing has not been revealed yet.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 July 2020 13:21 IST
Redmi Note 9 India Launch Teased by Xiaomi on Twitter, Said to Arrive ‘Soon’

Redmi Note 9 packs four cameras on the back

  • Xiaomi teases Redmi Note 9 launch in India
  • The phone is said to be coming soon
  • The Redmi Note 9 was globally unveiled in April

Redmi Note 9 India launch has been teased by Xiaomi through its Redmi India Twitter handle. The phone was originally unveiled globally at the end of April but the pricing and availability for the Indian market was not disclosed. While the Twitter post by Redmi India does not share those details either, it does state that the phone will be launched in India soon. And while the company has not exactly stated that it is the Redmi Note 9 that it is talking about, the post makes it pretty clear.

 

 

The image in the tweet by Redmi India shows a ‘championship belt' with a “9” in the middle with “Redmi” and “Note” on either side. Even though it asks fans to guess what it's hinting at, the image makes it quite clear that it is in fact the Redmi Note 9. And, besides the name, the belt also has what seems to be a square camera module in the same orientation and shape as seen on the Redmi Note 9. While the company has not shared an exact date for the India launch, it has set up a dedicated page for the event, details of which should be made clear in the coming days.

This tweet comes after a recent report that claimed Redmi Note 9 would most probably launch in India on July 20. Further, a Wi-Fi Alliance listing from May hinted at the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 9 and its model number M2003J15SI, suggesting that the launch may be near. However, as mentioned before, Xiaomi itself has not shared an exact date for the Indian launch.

Redmi Note 9 price, specifications

The Redmi Note 9 was globally unveiled in April with a price tag of $199 (roughly Rs. 14,900) for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option and $249 (roughly Rs. 18,650) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The phone runs Android 10-based MIUI 11. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It has a quad rear camera setup and a hole-punch design for the single selfie shooter. It comes with a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

 

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 India lauch, Redmi Note 9 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Android 11 Beta 2 Released, Reaches Platform Stability Milestone Ahead of Public Debut

Redmi Note 9 India Launch Teased by Xiaomi on Twitter, Said to Arrive ‘Soon’
