Redmi Note 9 Set to Launch in India on July 20, Xiaomi Reveals

Redmi Note 9 packs a quad rear camera setup and large 5,020mAh battery.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 July 2020 13:09 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Xiaomi calls the Redmi Note 9 the “Undisputed Champion”

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 India launch set for July 20
  • The phone will be unveiled at 12pm (noon)
  • Redmi Note 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor

Redmi Note 9 will be launched in India on July 20 at 12pm (noon), the company revealed today. After teasing that the phone will come to India soon, Xiaomi has now shared a launch date for the Redmi Note 9. Just like the previous teaser, the company has not explicitly stated that it will be bringing the Redmi Note 9 to India, but the image in the tweet clearly shows the “9” along with the “Redmi” and “Note” branding. The phone was originally unveiled globally at the end of April.

Redmi India has posted the same teaser image that it shared last week on Twitter, but this time it has a launch date. The Redmi Note 9 will be launched in India on July 20 at 12pm (noon); however, the company has not shared weather it will host an event for the same. And, Xiaomi has still not shared any information on the pricing of the phone and that will seemingly be unveiled at the launch itself. For those interested in the Redmi Note 9, the dedicated website has a ‘Notify Me' option.

Notably, this July 20 date was previously tipped as well.

Additionally, the model number of the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 9 is said to be M2003J15SI as seen on a Wi-Fi Alliance listing.

Redmi Note 9 price, specifications

The Redmi Note 9 was launched with a price tag of $199 (roughly Rs. 14,900) for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and $249 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. India pricing and availability is expected to be announced at the launch on July 20.

The phone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display. The Redmi Note 9 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor and has a quad rear camera setup and a hole-punch design for the selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

 

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 price in India, Redmi Note 9 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
