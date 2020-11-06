Redmi Note 9 High Edition and Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition (not the official names) are tipped to be two of three upcoming phones expected in the Redmi Note 9 series that already has three other models. A known tipster has shared key specifications of the two phones on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. While the High Edition is said to be powered by the new Snapdragon 750G SoC and come with a high refresh rate display, the Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition is said to be powered by the Dimensity 800U SoC.

Redmi Note 9 High Edition specifications (expected)

Known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) shared the specifications of a Redmi Note 9 series phone said to be the Redmi Note 9 High Edition. The phone may come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD with a hole-punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera. It is said to carry a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is also said to support variable refresh rate with AdaptiveSync technology, which was shared earlier by the same tipster, along with some details about the display.

The rumoured Redmi Note 9 High Edition is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and come with a quad rear camera setup where the primary camera has a 108-megapixel sensor. On the front, the phone may come with a 16-megapixel sensor. It is also rumoured to be backed by a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the tipster adds that the phone will measure 165.4x76.8x9mm and weigh 214.5 grams.

Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition specifications (expected)

Coming to the rumoured Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition, the phone is said to feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS LCD with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the display. The phone may be powered by the Dimensity 800U SoC and come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, the phone is expected to come with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The tipster says that the Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition will come with a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support, and will measure 161.96x77.25x9.2mm and weighs 200 grams.

The Redmi Note 9 series phones have been in the news for quite some time now. First rumours of the three new Redmi Note 9 series had popped up earlier this week, and, at the time, it was alleged that one of these phones will feature a 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 sensor by Samsung that has a 0.7 micrometer pixel size. This is now tipped to be the Redmi Note 9 High Edition.

Xiaomi is expected to also announce the Redmi Note 10 series. But there is very little information available on it across the interweb. Earlier in October, it was also reported that a Redmi Note 10 series phone with model number M2007J17C will feature a 108-megapixel primary camera. However, with new developments claiming that three new Redmi Note 9 series phones are also coming, the entire lineup of upcoming Redmi phones has become quite confusing. This also makes it unclear if both the rumoured Redmi Note 9 High Edition and the Redmi Note 10 series phone will feature a 108-megapixel camera sensor.

