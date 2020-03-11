Redmi Note 9 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek SoC, 6GB of RAM

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 9 series in India on the March 12. And if the rumours are true, the Chinese smartphone maker will shake things up a bit this year and will unveil three phones – the standard Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and a Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Just a day prior to the launch, the Redmi Note 9 has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench. The upcoming phone's visit on the benchmarking platform suggests a MediaTek processor at its heart, ticking alongside 6GB of RAM.

The alleged Redmi Note 9 Geekbench listing mentions the phone under the “Xiaomi Merlin” codename. The motherboard field on the benchmarking platform's database mentions MT6769V/CZ, which many reports claim is the MediaTek Helio G70. The clock speed mentioned on the Geekbench database is 1.80GHz, but the Helio G70 listing on the official MediaTek website mentions the base clock speed at 1.70GHz, while the peak frequency is 2GHz. Interestingly, we also ran Geekbench on the Realme C3, which is powered by the same Helio G70 SoC, but the results mentioned the CPU build as MT6763. A similar disparity was spotted when system information was accessed via the AIDA64 app.

Running Geekbench and AIDA64 on Helio G70-powered Realme C3 reveals a different build number

It would also be a bit surprising to see the Redmi Note 9 using the same chip as the entry-level Realme C3. Needless to say, do take the new leak with the proverbial pinch of salt. SoC dilemma aside, the alleged Redmi Note 9 Geekbench listing also indicated 6GB of RAM. However, other variants with 4GB or 8GB RAM might also be in the pipeline. Notably, the Geekbench listing hints that the Redmi Note 9 will run Android 10, most likely with the MIUI 10 custom skin on top. As per Xiaomi's official teasers, the Redmi Note 9 will pack quad rear cameras and a larger battery compared to its predecessor. We'll get to know more about the Redmi Note 9 series at the launch tomorrow.