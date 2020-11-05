Technology News
Redmi Note 9 Smartphone With 120Hz Display, AdaptiveSync Support Tipped

An image of LCD panel of low-end Redmi Note 9 variant was leaked earlier on Weibo.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 November 2020 11:28 IST
Redmi Note 9 Smartphone With 120Hz Display, AdaptiveSync Support Tipped

The display of the alleged Redmi Note 9 variant has 450 nits brightness

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 series may have three new smartphones
  • The top variant is said to have 6.67-inch display
  • This Redmi Note 9 variant display may sport full-HD+ resolution

Redmi Note 9 variant sporting a display with 120Hz refresh rate, and AdaptiveSync technology may be launched soon, as per a report. A tipster has shared some information on Chinese microblogging site Weibo claiming that the top-end variant of a new Redmi Note 9 series model will come with a 6.7-inch 2.5D LCD display which will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Previously it was reported that the base variant of a new Redmi Note 9 series model may come with a high refresh rate.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that the high-end variant of the alleged new Redmi Note 9 series will feature a 120Hz display, and it will support AdaptiveSync technology on 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates. He also shared the details of the LCD display saying that it would be a 2.5D panel and measure 6.67-inch with a full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) resolution.

redmi note 9 weibo Redmi Note 9

The display of the new Redmi Note 9 phone is said to have TUV Rheinland low blue light certification
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The tipster also claims that the display of the alleged Redmi Note 9 variant has a contrast ratio of 1500:1, 450 nits brightness, TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display will also have Reading Mode 3.0.

The news comes a day after the same tipster had claimed that a variant of the Redmi Note 9 will get a high refresh rate display. Both these phones are said to be a part of a three-smartphone lineup of the Redmi Note 9 series. One of them is claimed to come equipped with a 108-megapixel primary snapper, which will be a first for the Xiaomi sub-brand.

Digital Chat Station had also posted a photo of the LCD screen of one of the new handsets in Redmi Note 9 series. It showed a hole-punch cutout in the centre of the screen.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Redmi Note 9 Series, Redmi, Xiaomi
TikTok Ban: US Judge Unsure if He Has Grounds to Issue New Injunction

