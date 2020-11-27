MIUI 13 is Xiaomi's next iteration of user interface and it is set to come to a number of smartphones including Redmi, Poco, and Blackshark phones. The update will be presented in the second quarter of 2021 (Q2 2021) according to a new a report citing a Super Moderator on Xiaomi Mi Community forum. However, this does not necessarily mean that the details are correct — the moderators won't necessarily have access to this information. If true though, then the post has leaked the roadmap of phones that will get the update starting from June 2021. The list includes smartphones like Redmi Note 9, Poco X2 and Mi10 series.

As per the Mi Community Forum thread, which is now seems to be have removed but was accessed by Trak.in, “Super Moderator” with the name “Manwex” posted that the “MIUI 13 will be presented in Q2 2021”. The report also claims that Xiaomi is expected to announce the custom MIUI 13 beta version shortly. We have to take the information provided by the moderator with a pinch of salt because the accuracy of the source is questioned.

Interestingly, just after the release of MIUI 12 in April this year, the MIUI Research Team posted on Mi Community asking fans to participate in a MIUI 13 feature design survey. It could be taken as an indication that development of the next generation software has already begun. Every iteration of software brings an array of optimisations, animations, and customisations. The MIUI 13 will likely be rolled out for various Mi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. Here is a list of smartphones that are claimed to get the MIUI 13 update.

Poco smartphones

Poco X3 NFC

Poco X3 (Non-NFC)

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2

Poco F2 Pro / Poco X2 Pro

Poco X2

Poco C3

Redmi smartphones

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30 5G Racing

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9i

Redmi 9

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9C

Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi 9

Redmi K20 Pro Premium

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K20 Pro

Mi smartphones

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer

Black Shark smartphones

Black Shark 3 Pro

Black Shark 3

Black Shark 2 Pro

Black Shark 2

Black Shark 3S

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.