MIUI 13 Update Coming to Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9, Poco X2, Among Others: Report

Phones under Redmi, Poco, and Black Shark will get MIUI 13 update, according to a new report.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 27 November 2020 19:01 IST
MIUI 13 Update Coming to Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9, Poco X2, Among Others: Report

MIUI 13 to bring an array of optimisations and customisations

Highlights
  • MIUI 13 beta may be announced soon
  • Redmi K30 to also get MIUI 13 update
  • MIUI 13 development already began in April, says report

MIUI 13 is Xiaomi's next iteration of user interface and it is set to come to a number of smartphones including Redmi, Poco, and Blackshark phones. The update will be presented in the second quarter of 2021 (Q2 2021) according to a new a report citing a Super Moderator on Xiaomi Mi Community forum. However, this does not necessarily mean that the details are correct — the moderators won't necessarily have access to this information. If true though, then the post has leaked the roadmap of phones that will get the update starting from June 2021. The list includes smartphones like Redmi Note 9, Poco X2 and Mi10 series.

As per the Mi Community Forum thread, which is now seems to be have removed but was accessed by Trak.in, “Super Moderator” with the name “Manwex” posted that the “MIUI 13 will be presented in Q2 2021”. The report also claims that Xiaomi is expected to announce the custom MIUI 13 beta version shortly. We have to take the information provided by the moderator with a pinch of salt because the accuracy of the source is questioned.

Interestingly, just after the release of MIUI 12 in April this year, the MIUI Research Team posted on Mi Community asking fans to participate in a MIUI 13 feature design survey. It could be taken as an indication that development of the next generation software has already begun. Every iteration of software brings an array of optimisations, animations, and customisations. The MIUI 13 will likely be rolled out for various Mi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. Here is a list of smartphones that are claimed to get the MIUI 13 update.

Poco smartphones

  • Poco X3 NFC
  • Poco X3 (Non-NFC)
  • Poco M2 Pro
  • Poco M2
  • Poco F2 Pro / Poco X2 Pro
  • Poco X2
  • Poco C3

Redmi smartphones

  • Redmi K30 Ultra
  • Redmi K30i 5G
  • Redmi K30 5G Racing
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Redmi Note 9
  • Redmi K30 Pro Zoom
  • Redmi K30 Pro
  • Redmi Note 9S
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
  • Redmi 9 Prime
  • Redmi 9i
  • Redmi 9
  • Redmi 9A
  • Redmi 9C
  • Redmi 10X Pro 5G
  • Redmi 10X 5G
  • Redmi 10X 4G
  • Redmi 9
  • Redmi K20 Pro Premium
  • Redmi K30
  • Redmi K30 5G
  • Redmi K20 Pro

Mi smartphones

  • Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 5G
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
  • Xiaomi Mi Note 10
  • Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G
  • Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer

Black Shark smartphones

  • Black Shark 3 Pro
  • Black Shark 3 
  • Black Shark 2 Pro
  • Black Shark 2
  • Black Shark 3S

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

MIUI 13, Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Black Shark
