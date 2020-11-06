Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G have reportedly been spotted on TENAA, offering a glimpse into key specifications that can be expected from the two phones. The Redmi Note 9 series is being speculated to get new phones. However, it is unclear if there will be two or three handsets and what their names will be. As of now, specifications and model numbers for two Xiaomi phones under the Redmi branding have been spotted, but there have been reports of the Chinese company launching three new Redmi Note 9 series phones.

Redmi Note 9 5G specifications (expected)

The TENAA listing for the Xiaomi phone with model number M2007J22C, believed to be Redmi Note 9 5G aka Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition, shows that the phone may come with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. Presumably, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The phone is expected to come with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM and with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. The listing also mentions that the storage is expandable to 512GB.

Speaking of cameras, Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. At the front, the phone may come with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen. It may come with a 4,900mAh battery and 5G support. The phone is expected to measure 161.96x77.25x9.20mm and weigh 200 grams.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G specification (expected)

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G aka Redmi Note 9 High Edition is listed on TENAA with model number M2007J17C and is expected to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor as per the TENAA listing, presumably the Snapdragon 750G SoC as seen in previous leaks. It will supposedly come with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM and with 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage.

This model, as per the listing, will feature a 108-megapixel primary camera on the back, while the selfie camera is expected to have a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone may come with a 4,720mAh battery. It is expected to measure 165.4x76.8x9.0mm and weigh 214.5 grams.

The TENAA listings were first spotted by Gizmochina.

There have been some reports of Xiaomi launching three phones in the Redmi Note 9 5G series and their nomenclature is unclear as well. The company has not shared any information on the phones, or on the expected Redmi Note 10 series.

