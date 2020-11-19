Redmi Note 9 series has launched in many markets, including India, but it still hasn't debuted in Xiaomi's home market China. This is likely due to the current push of 5G phones in the region. A new leak suggests that the company is looking to launch a Redmi Note 9 5G series in China, and the reported launch date is November 26. Apart from 5G connectivity, the phone is expected to see some other differences than the global Redmi Note 9 model. Because of these differences, Redmi Note 9 5G is likely to launch as the Redmi Note 9T in other global markets including India.

A Chinese tipster on Weibo has shared a leaked poster that suggests the Redmi Note 9 5G series will launch in China on November 26. The poster says that the launch event will begin at 8pm local time. Redmi is yet to confirm this event officially. This also refutes previous reportage of a launch on November 24.

Whenever it does, the Redmi Note 9 5G is reported to launch in global markets as the Redmi Note 9T. This Redmi Note 9T model has been spotted (via tipster Mukul Sharma) on Malaysia's SIRIM (Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia) certification site, hinting at a launch in several Asian markets. The IMEI number for Redmi Note 9T has reportedly been registered with C-DOT CEIR IMEI Verification as well, meaning the phone will come to the Indian market, along with other regions.

Previous reports claim that the Redmi Note 9 5G could carry a price tag of CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300), while the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is said to be priced at CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 17,000).

The Redmi Note 9 5G also surfaced on TENAA recently with the model number M2007J22C. It appeared with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. Further, the listing suggests a triple rear camera on the Redmi Note 9 5G, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

