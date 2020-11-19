Technology News
Redmi Note 9 5G Launch Tipped for November 26, Redmi Note 9T Spotted on SRIM Site

Redmi Note 9 5G is likely to launch as the Redmi Note 9T in other global markets.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 November 2020 18:02 IST
Photo Credit: TENAA

Redmi Note 9 5G could launch in China at 8pm local time on November 26

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 5G series may have a ‘Pro’ model as well
  • Redmi Note 9T is expected to launch in India as well
  • Redmi Note 9 5G is reported to be priced at CNY 1,000

Redmi Note 9 series has launched in many markets, including India, but it still hasn't debuted in Xiaomi's home market China. This is likely due to the current push of 5G phones in the region. A new leak suggests that the company is looking to launch a Redmi Note 9 5G series in China, and the reported launch date is November 26. Apart from 5G connectivity, the phone is expected to see some other differences than the global Redmi Note 9 model. Because of these differences, Redmi Note 9 5G is likely to launch as the Redmi Note 9T in other global markets including India.

A Chinese tipster on Weibo has shared a leaked poster that suggests the Redmi Note 9 5G series will launch in China on November 26. The poster says that the launch event will begin at 8pm local time. Redmi is yet to confirm this event officially. This also refutes previous reportage of a launch on November 24.

Whenever it does, the Redmi Note 9 5G is reported to launch in global markets as the Redmi Note 9T. This Redmi Note 9T model has been spotted (via tipster Mukul Sharma) on Malaysia's SIRIM (Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia) certification site, hinting at a launch in several Asian markets. The IMEI number for Redmi Note 9T has reportedly been registered with C-DOT CEIR IMEI Verification as well, meaning the phone will come to the Indian market, along with other regions.

Previous reports claim that the Redmi Note 9 5G could carry a price tag of CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300), while the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is said to be priced at CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 17,000).

The Redmi Note 9 5G also surfaced on TENAA recently with the model number M2007J22C. It appeared with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. Further, the listing suggests a triple rear camera on the Redmi Note 9 5G, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
NordPass Report Reveals Worst Passwords of 2020; ‘123456’, ‘password’, ‘iloveyou’ Are the Usual Suspects
Redmi Note Series Sold Over 140 Million Units Globally, Redmi Note 8 Series Saw Second Highest Sales in H1 2020

