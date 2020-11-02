Technology News
  Redmi Note 9 Series May Get 3 New Phones, 1 of Which May Feature a 108 Megapixel Camera Sensor

Redmi Note 9 Series May Get 3 New Phones, 1 of Which May Feature a 108-Megapixel Camera Sensor

Redmi Note 9 series currently includes the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 November 2020 17:54 IST
Redmi Note 9 Series May Get 3 New Phones, 1 of Which May Feature a 108-Megapixel Camera Sensor

Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched in India back in March

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 series tipped to get three new phones
  • The tipster could have also meant Redmi Note 10 instead of Note 9 series
  • Redmi Note 10 has been reportedly visiting certification websites

Redmi Note 9 series seems to be getting three new phones, a known tipster has shared on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. While the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones is expected to be launched in the near future, looks like Xiaomi has different plans in mind. As of now, it is unclear what these three phones will be called but the tipster says that one of them will feature a 108-megapixel camera sensor, which will be a first for Redmi.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) shared on Weibo that there may be three new additions to the Redmi Note 9 series in the middle of this month. One of the three phones, as per the tipster, will feature the new ISOCELL HM2 sensor by Samsung that was launched mid-September. The ISOCELL image sensor comes with 0.7 micrometer pixel size and 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2. There is no information available on the other two rumoured Redmi phones.

If it turns out to be true, this will be the first Redmi phone with a 108-megapixel sensor. Xiaomi has previously released phones with a 108-megapixel sensor under the Mi branding but never under the Redmi brand. It is also unclear when and where these three rumoured Redmi Note 9 series will be launched, but chances are they will debut in the Chinese market.

With Xiaomi working on Redmi Note 9 series phones, the fate of the Redmi Note 10 series becomes uncertain. There have been phones, believed to be part of the Redmi Note 10 series, popping up on various certification websites. The latest was a Xiaomi phone with model number M2010J19SC that was spotted on the 3C website. This phone is believed to be the Redmi Note 10 4G and is said to come with 22.5mAh fast charging support.

However, with all that said, another argument that can be made here is that the tipster accidentally typed ‘Note 9 series' instead of ‘Note 10 series' and could be referring to the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series itself. This would explain the report from early last month claiming that a Redmi Note 10 series phone is expected to feature a 108-megapixel camera sensor.

Additionally, it is also rumoured that Xiaomi will launch a rebranded Redmi Note 10 under Poco branding globally in the first half of December. Xiaomi's upcoming lineup of smartphones seems a bit confusing at the moment but as we move closer to the end of the year, things will get clearer.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

