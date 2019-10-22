Technology News
Redmi Note 8T Alleged Renders Pop Up Online, NFC Support Said to Be in Tow

A tipster suggests that Redmi Note 8T will look identical to the Redmi Note 8.

Updated: 22 October 2019 11:03 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

Redmi Note 8T alleged renders show a quad camera setup on the back

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8T is expected to come with NFC support
  • It is said to sport the same aesthetic as the Redmi Note 8 phone
  • Specifications are also tipped to be identical to Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 phones were launched in India last week, and now a new Redmi Note 8T variant has been leaked online. Renders of the Redmi Note 8T variant have cropped up, and these suggest that the phone's aesthetics will be identical with the Redmi Note 8. Moreover, the specifications are also expected to be the same, refuting a previous report that indicated that Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor will be integrated in the Redmi Note 8T. The upcoming smartphone will, however, include NFC support that is missing from the Redmi Note 8.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has published the alleged renders of the Redmi Note 8T, placing them right next to the Redmi Not 8 to show the similarities. Based on the leak, the Redmi Note 8T will sport an identical aesthetic to the Redmi Note 8 phone. If we were to pinpoint, the gradient finishes are a bit different than the Redmi Note 8 model. The Redmi Note 8T is seen sporting a quad camera setup and a rear fingerprint sensor.

In fact, the tipster suggests that not only the design, the specifications of the Redmi Note 8T will also be identical to the Redmi Note 8, and the only difference will be the addition of NFC support on the former.

Last month, tipster Mukul Sharma had tweeted that the Redmi Note 8T will come powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC. Ambhore refutes these claims and says that all specifications will be the same, and the only difference will be the addition of NFC support.

For now, the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro, both are on sale in India via Amazon India and Mi.com. There is no word on when the Redmi Note 8T will launch in India. It should be priced similar to the Redmi Note 8 range, starting at Rs. 9,999, whenever it launches.

Further reading: Redmi Note 8T, Redmi Note 8T Renders, Redmi Note 8T Specifications, Redmi Note 8, Xiaomi
