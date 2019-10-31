Redmi Note 8 series might have a new addition very soon. The Redmi Note 8T, which has leaked in the past, was recently allegedly spotted in an NCC listing pretty much confirming its existence. The fact that the smartphone is now at the NCC hints that the device is closer to an official launch than before. Interestingly, the specifications are similar to the recently launched Redmi Note 8 with the addition of NFC on the new device. There is still no confirmation by the Chinese smartphone maker yet.

The alleged NCC listing of the Redmi Note 8T was first spotted by Dealntech. This listing reveals the presence of NFC which was missing on the Redmi Note 8. It is possible that Xiaomi is working on a smartphone with NFC for the global market. The alleged NCC listing shows an M1908C3XG model number and the certification confirms a charger with up to 18W charging support.

Photo Credit: Dealntech

Live images, renders, and the price have leaked in the past leaving very little to the imagination. The information sticker on the leaked live image had also revealed key specifications of this Xiaomi smartphone, such as a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, 6.3-inch display with a dewdrop notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back. The alleged Redmi Note 8T is said to pack in a 4,000mAh battery, sport a USB Type-C port, as well as support for 18W fast charging which is now confirmed in the NCC listing. The NFC support mentioned on the information sticker in the live image leak was also confirmed in this NCC listing.

Previous leaks hint that the Redmi Note 8T will sport similar hardware as the Note 8, so we can expect it to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and come in multiple RAM and storage variants. Popular tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore had hinted that the Redmi Note 8T will be available in three variants, 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. He also claimed that the middle variant (4GB RAM with 64GB storage) will be priced at EUR 199 (approximately Rs. 15,600).