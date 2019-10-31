Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 8T Spotted on NCC, Listing Shows NFC and 18W Charging

Redmi Note 8T has allegedly received NCC certification, and that listing tips some specifications

By | Updated: 31 October 2019 14:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 8T Spotted on NCC, Listing Shows NFC and 18W Charging

Photo Credit: Dealntech

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8T will have NFC support, new leak claims
  • The device will also ship with an 18W charger
  • It is said to have similar hardware to the Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 series might have a new addition very soon. The Redmi Note 8T, which has leaked in the past, was recently allegedly spotted in an NCC listing pretty much confirming its existence. The fact that the smartphone is now at the NCC hints that the device is closer to an official launch than before. Interestingly, the specifications are similar to the recently launched Redmi Note 8 with the addition of NFC on the new device. There is still no confirmation by the Chinese smartphone maker yet.

The alleged NCC listing of the Redmi Note 8T was first spotted by Dealntech. This listing reveals the presence of NFC which was missing on the Redmi Note 8. It is possible that Xiaomi is working on a smartphone with NFC for the global market. The alleged NCC listing shows an M1908C3XG model number and the certification confirms a charger with up to 18W charging support.

redmi note 8t dealntech Redmi Note 8T NCC Listing

Photo Credit: Dealntech

 

Live images, renders, and the price have leaked in the past leaving very little to the imagination. The information sticker on the leaked live image had also revealed key specifications of this Xiaomi smartphone, such as a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, 6.3-inch display with a dewdrop notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back. The alleged Redmi Note 8T is said to pack in a 4,000mAh battery, sport a USB Type-C port, as well as support for 18W fast charging which is now confirmed in the NCC listing. The NFC support mentioned on the information sticker in the live image leak was also confirmed in this NCC listing.

Previous leaks hint that the Redmi Note 8T will sport similar hardware as the Note 8, so we can expect it to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and come in multiple RAM and storage variants. Popular tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore had hinted that the Redmi Note 8T will be available in three variants, 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. He also claimed that the middle variant (4GB RAM with 64GB storage) will be priced at EUR 199 (approximately Rs. 15,600).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 8T, Redmi Note 8T Renders
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Mac Pro Gets US FCC Certification, Suggesting Imminent Release
Redmi Note 8T Spotted on NCC, Listing Shows NFC and 18W Charging
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  2. Xiaomi Teasers Reveal Mi TV Series 5, Mi Watch Features and Specifications
  3. Redmi 7 Gets MIUI 11 Stable Update in India With October Security Patch
  4. Moto 360 Makes a Return, This Time as a Wear OS Smartwatch
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications Spotted on Geekbench
  6. iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Kuo
  7. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Stable MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  8. Google Messages Brings RCS-Based Chat Experience to India: How to Get It
  9. Mi TV 4X Review
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8T Spotted on NCC, Listing Shows NFC and 18W Charging
  2. Mac Pro Gets US FCC Certification, Suggesting Imminent Release
  3. PUBG Mobile Season 10 Leaks Tip New Gun, Emotes, Skins, and More
  4. Mi TV Series 5 to Pack Amlogic T972 SoC, MIUI For Watch Demoed on Xiaomi Watch
  5. Apple HomePod Users Get iOS 13.2.1 Supposedly to Address Bricking Issue
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Sales Propel Company to Best Mobile Business Profit in Six Quarters
  7. WhatsApp Pay India Launch Soon: Mark Zuckerberg
  8. App Store Bug Removes 22 Million Ratings, Apple Acknowledges Error and Will Restore Them
  9. Here’s Why Game of Thrones Creators Quit Star Wars
  10. Redmi Note 5 Pro Receiving Stable MIUI 11 Update in India With October Security Patch: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.