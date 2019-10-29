Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 8 Update to Fix Sound Disappearing During Voice Call Bug Now Rolling Out in India

Redmi Note 8 Update to Fix Sound Disappearing During Voice Call Bug Now Rolling Out in India

Redmi Note 8 starts at Rs. 9,999 in India, and was launched alongside Redmi Note 8 Pro earlier this month.

By | Updated: 29 October 2019 14:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 8 Update to Fix Sound Disappearing During Voice Call Bug Now Rolling Out in India
Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 is getting a software fix for its calling bug
  • The OTA update is 188MB in size
  • It is currently rolling out to Redmi Note 8 users in India

Xiaomi's recently launched Redmi Note 8 has a serious bug that sometimes causes the audio to disappear during an ongoing call. This can be quite annoying for the user as it prevents the phone from managing phone calls properly. Xiaomi has rolled out a software update for the smartphone that claims to fix this calling bug. Redmi Note 8 users will receive an OTA software update on their smartphones to fix this calling issue. We have also received the software update on our review unit.

The software update is 188MB in size and has MIUI v10.3.3.0 PCOINXM version number. This update only brings the fix for this issue and nothing else with it as per the changelog. If you have a Redmi Note 8 smartphone, you will get a notification regarding this update. Alternatively, you can also go to Settings > About Phone > System Update to force the phone to search for a software update.

xiaomi redmi note 8 callingupdate gadgets360 Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Bug Fix Update

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 in India earlier this month and went with an aggressive starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The higher variant gets 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage and is priced at Rs. 12,999. It offers a 6.39-inch full-HD display with a dewdrop notch. Xiaomi has picked the Snapdragon 665 SoC to power the Redmi Note 8 which also runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie.

It has a quad-camera at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi Note 8 has a 4,000mAh battery and has an 18W charger in the box.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Full-HD+ screen
  • Bad
  • Not great for gaming
  • Camera quality and UI could be improved
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Software
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
PUBG Mobile to Get Upgraded Anti-Cheat System That Targets Hackers Without Collateral Effects
Redmi Note 8 Update to Fix Sound Disappearing During Voice Call Bug Now Rolling Out in India
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  3. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  4. This Is Your First Look at the Xiaomi Watch
  5. WhatsApp for iPhone Update Brings New Features: All You Need to Know
  6. See Review: Is Apple TV+’s Game of Thrones Wannabe Worth Watching?
  7. MTNL 1Gbps Broadband Plans Launched Starting From Rs. 2,990
  8. AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, Water Resistance Launched
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  10. Poco F1 Starts Receiving MIUI 11, Currently Only for Select Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super Launched in India Starting at Rs. 20,500; GeForce GTX 1650 Super Coming November 22
  2. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Defends Products as Regulators Kick In
  3. China Slams US for 'Economic Bullying' of Huawei, ZTE
  4. Facebook, Google, Twitter Urged to Do More to Combat Fake News in EU
  5. YouTube Music for Android Gets Dedicated Widget, iOS Update Brings Siri Support, PWA for Desktops Debuts Too
  6. Google Messages Expands RCS-Based Chat Experience: Here's How to Get It on Your Android Device
  7. Google Search to Stop Supporting Flash Content Soon
  8. Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 With Voice Control Put Up for Crowdfunding by Xiaomi India
  9. Adani Group Partners Digital Realty to Build Data Centres in India
  10. US Kids' Appetite for Online Video Doubled in 4 Years: Survey
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.