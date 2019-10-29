Xiaomi's recently launched Redmi Note 8 has a serious bug that sometimes causes the audio to disappear during an ongoing call. This can be quite annoying for the user as it prevents the phone from managing phone calls properly. Xiaomi has rolled out a software update for the smartphone that claims to fix this calling bug. Redmi Note 8 users will receive an OTA software update on their smartphones to fix this calling issue. We have also received the software update on our review unit.

The software update is 188MB in size and has MIUI v10.3.3.0 PCOINXM version number. This update only brings the fix for this issue and nothing else with it as per the changelog. If you have a Redmi Note 8 smartphone, you will get a notification regarding this update. Alternatively, you can also go to Settings > About Phone > System Update to force the phone to search for a software update.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 in India earlier this month and went with an aggressive starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The higher variant gets 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage and is priced at Rs. 12,999. It offers a 6.39-inch full-HD display with a dewdrop notch. Xiaomi has picked the Snapdragon 665 SoC to power the Redmi Note 8 which also runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie.

It has a quad-camera at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi Note 8 has a 4,000mAh battery and has an 18W charger in the box.