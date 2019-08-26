Technology News
  Redmi Note 8 Latest Teasers Confirm Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras With 48 Megapixel Main Sensor

Redmi Note 8 Latest Teasers Confirm Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras With 48-Megapixel Main Sensor

Redmi Note 8 is confirmed to sport a 48-megapixel main sensor, a super wide-angle sensor, depth of field sensor, and a super macro lens as well.

By | Updated: 26 August 2019 11:12 IST
Redmi Note 8 Latest Teasers Confirm Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras With 48-Megapixel Main Sensor

Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi Note 8 series is set to launch on August 29

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8’s quad camera setup will be aligned vertically
  • The phone may sport an in-display fingerprint scanner
  • It is also seen to sport a white-coloured gradient back panel finish

Redmi Note 8 details have now surfaced online. New teasers on the company's official Weibo page suggests that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor, a step above the Snapdragon 660 SoC found on the Redmi Note 7S. Furthermore, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing shared camera samples of the Redmi Note 8, while also confirming that the phone will sport a quad camera setup as well, just like Redmi Note 8 Pro, but it will be equipped with a 48-megaixel main sensor.

Xiaomi's Redmi took to Weibo to announce that the Redmi Note 8 will also come with a quad rear camera setup aligned vertically and a dual-LED flash sitting beside the cameras. The post suggests that the phone will sport a 48-megapixel main sensor, a super wide-angle sensor, depth of field sensor, and a super macro lens as well.

Weibing has also shared camera samples on his Weibo account showing off the camera capabilities of the Redmi Note 8. Looking at the pictures, the Redmi Note 8 looks to be able to take good quality night shots with no loss of detail. Weibing also confirms that the Redmi Note 8 series will be equipped with a Super Night Scene Mode that will help users take superior low-light photos.

Redmi Note 8 Camera Sample main1 Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 Camera Samples
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

Redmi Note 8 Camera Sample main Redmi Note 8 Camera Samplea

Redmi Note 8 Camera Samples
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

Lastly, the Redmi Weibo account also confirms that the Redmi Note 8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU, a third-generation AIE artificial intelligence engine with Hexagon 686 DSP, and the Hexagon Vector Extension (HVX).

The Redmi Note 8 series is all set to launch on August 29. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is confirmed to sport a 64-megapixel rear sensor, a Helio G90T processor, and a large 4,500mAh battery.

Comments

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi, Redmi Note 8 Specifications, Redmi Note 8 Cameras, Xiaomi
Redmi Note 8 Latest Teasers Confirm Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras With 48-Megapixel Main Sensor
