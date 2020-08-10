Technology News
Redmi Note 8 Pro Special Edition Teased by Xiaomi, May Carry an Orange Hue

Xiaomi had released a Twilight Orange variant for Redmi Note 8 Pro in China earlier this year and it may get an international release as “special edition”.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 10 August 2020 12:11 IST
Redmi Note 8 Pro Special Edition Teased by Xiaomi, May Carry an Orange Hue

It is possible that the Redmi Note 8 Pro special edition will come in Twilight Orange

Highlights
  • Special edition of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is set to be released soon
  • According to Xiaomi’s hint, it will carry a shade of orange
  • A Twilight Orange variant was released for the phone in January for China

Redmi Note 8 Pro will get a new special edition soon, Xiaomi announced on Saturday. The company revealed on Twitter that a new edition of the smartphone is ‘about to join' the Redmi Note 8 Pro family. ‘Xiaomi' was the hint given in the tweet regarding the colour of the special edition phone that indicates that it would have orange tones, the company's official colours. It is possible that the Redmi Note 8 Pro special edition will come in Twilight Orange, which was a colour variant released for the Chinese market back in January.

Xiaomi gave users a glimpse of the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro special edition though a teaser image, asking users to guess the name of the special edition colour. As the hint given was ‘Xiaomi,' it is likely that the Redmi Note 9 Pro special edition variant will be in a shade of orange, like the background of the company's logo. The phone looked red in the picture uploaded by Xiaomi, so it is also possible that the phone could come in a fiery red colour with orange tints to reflect Xiaomi's brand. Currently, Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in Electric Blue, Forest Green, Gamma Green, Halo White, Pearl White, Shadow Black, Cosmic Purple, Grey, and Ocean Blue colours, of which Electric Blue, Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colours are sold in India.

In January, Redmi Note 8 Pro was released in a new Twilight Orange colour scheme in China. The smartphone variant features a carrot pink shade at the top that fades into a light orange colour toward the bottom; the Twilight Orange colour version is no longer available for purchase. It is likely that Redmi Note 8 Pro will be released in Twilight Orange again by Xiaomi, but this time globally. It is possible that the special edition of Redmi Note 8 Pro may be up for an official release on August 11 at Xiaomi's virtual event celebrating the company's 10th anniversary.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro price starts at Rs. 15,999 in India for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant. It has a 6.53-inches display that supports HDR, and packs a glass back made out of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The three variants of the Redmi Note 8 Pro are: 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery, has a triple camera setup at the back, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Redmi Note 8 Pro special edition, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Xbox Series S May Have Been Confirmed via Leaked Controller Packaging; Console Said to Launch This Month
CamScanner Alternative Kaagaz Scanner Is the Latest ‘Indian’ App in the Spotlight

