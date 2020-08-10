Redmi Note 8 Pro will get a new special edition soon, Xiaomi announced on Saturday. The company revealed on Twitter that a new edition of the smartphone is ‘about to join' the Redmi Note 8 Pro family. ‘Xiaomi' was the hint given in the tweet regarding the colour of the special edition phone that indicates that it would have orange tones, the company's official colours. It is possible that the Redmi Note 8 Pro special edition will come in Twilight Orange, which was a colour variant released for the Chinese market back in January.

Xiaomi gave users a glimpse of the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro special edition though a teaser image, asking users to guess the name of the special edition colour. As the hint given was ‘Xiaomi,' it is likely that the Redmi Note 9 Pro special edition variant will be in a shade of orange, like the background of the company's logo. The phone looked red in the picture uploaded by Xiaomi, so it is also possible that the phone could come in a fiery red colour with orange tints to reflect Xiaomi's brand. Currently, Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in Electric Blue, Forest Green, Gamma Green, Halo White, Pearl White, Shadow Black, Cosmic Purple, Grey, and Ocean Blue colours, of which Electric Blue, Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colours are sold in India.

In January, Redmi Note 8 Pro was released in a new Twilight Orange colour scheme in China. The smartphone variant features a carrot pink shade at the top that fades into a light orange colour toward the bottom; the Twilight Orange colour version is no longer available for purchase. It is likely that Redmi Note 8 Pro will be released in Twilight Orange again by Xiaomi, but this time globally. It is possible that the special edition of Redmi Note 8 Pro may be up for an official release on August 11 at Xiaomi's virtual event celebrating the company's 10th anniversary.

Redmi Note 8 Pro price in India, specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro price starts at Rs. 15,999 in India for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant. It has a 6.53-inches display that supports HDR, and packs a glass back made out of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The three variants of the Redmi Note 8 Pro are: 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery, has a triple camera setup at the back, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor.

