Redmi Note series has sold over 140 million units globally, Xiaomi announced on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The company, through its Redmi account, shared that the Redmi Note 8 series was the second highest selling smartphone series in world in the first half of 2020. The sales data for the Redmi Note 9 series was provided by an independent analyst and consultancy firm named Omdia. The Redmi Note 8 series was launched in August of last year and by May 2020, the series saw more than 30 million units sold globally.

Xiaomi took to Weibo to share that the Redmi Note series has sold more than 140 million units across the globe, according to Xiaomi data platform. The company kicked off its Redmi Note series in 2014 and has launched nine Redmi Note series till now, the Redmi Note 9 being the latest one. The post on Weibo also shared that the Redmi Note 8 series has become the second highest selling smartphones in the first half of this year globally. This sales data was provided by Omdia.

The Redmi Note 8 series includes the Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and the Redmi Note 8T. Back in May of this year, the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro phones saw more than 30 million in unit sales globally. The Redmi Note 9 series includes the Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9 Pro, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, but Xiaomi did not provide sales numbers for the Note 9 series.

Additionally, the company is expected to launch more smartphones in the Redmi Note 9 series, presumably the Redmi Note 9 5G and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. There are also speculations of a third smartphone called the Redmi Note 9T, but as of now, the company has not confirmed anything.

Xiaomi might launch the new Redmi Note 9 5G phones on November 24 in China. As of now, it is unclear if and when they will make their way to the Indian market.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.