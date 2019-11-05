Technology News
Redmi Note 8 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 sale will begin at 12pm (noon).

Updated: 5 November 2019 06:30 IST
Redmi Note 8 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999
  • Xiaomi has provided Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • Redmi Note 8 comes in three distinct colour options

Redmi Note 8 is set to go on sale in India today. The sale will take place through Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Notably, this is the first sale round in which Xiaomi is only bringing the Redmi Note 8 -- with the Redmi Note 8 Pro sale scheduled for tomorrow. The Redmi Note 8 features a full-HD+ display and comes with a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone also has up to 6GB of RAM as well as up to 128GB of onboard storage. Further, the Redmi Note 8 supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8 price in India, sale offers

Redmi Note 8 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 12,999. Both models come in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colour options and will be available for purchase through Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores starting 12pm (noon).

Redmi Note 8 Review

 

Sale offers on the Redmi Note 8 include 10 percent instant discount for customers using Axis Bank cards. Amazon.in is also offering five percent instant discount on HSBC Cashback card. Furthermore, Airtel customers with the Rs. 249 or Rs. 349 prepaid plan can avail double data benefits for a duration of 10 months.

Redmi Note 8 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protection. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

The quad rear camera setup of the Redmi Note 8 includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. The smartphone also has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi has provided 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options on the Redmi Note 8 that both support expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Redmi Note 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 158.3x75.30x8.35mm and weighs 188 grams.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Full-HD+ screen
  • Bad
  • Not great for gaming
  • Camera quality and UI could be improved
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Comments

Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Redmi Note 8 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
