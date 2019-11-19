Technology News
Redmi Note 8 Set to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999.

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 06:30 IST


Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 will be available along with sale offers
  • The Redmi phone comes in two distinct variants
  • Xiaomi is offering cashback offers for select customers

Redmi Note 8 is set to go on sale in India today. The Redmi phone will be available for purchase through Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores in the country. To recall, the Redmi Note 8 was launched alongside the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Further, the Redmi Note 8 includes a 4,000mAh battery and houses a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The Redmi phone comes in two different variants and sports three distinct colour options.

Redmi Note 8 price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 8 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 12,999. Both variants will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST. The sale will take place through Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores in the country. Moreover, the phone will be available for purchase in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colour variants.

Redmi Note 8 Review

Sale offers on the Redmi Note 8 include double data benefits on Airtel for customers recharging with Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid recharge options. The handset also comes with 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 500 on HDFC Bank debit cards, five percent instant cashback on HSBC Cashback card, and five percent discount up to Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit EMI transactions.

Redmi Note 8 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone features a .39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with an 19:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 8 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens. The phone also has the 13-megapixel selfie camera at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Redmi Note 8 has up to 128GB storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs the 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Full-HD+ screen
  • Bad
  • Not great for gaming
  • Camera quality and UI could be improved
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2280 pixels

