Redmi Note 8 and Redmi 8 phones will go on sale in India today. Both the phones will be put for sales at 12pm (noon). The Redmi Note 8 will be available via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores, whereas the Redmi 8 will be offered through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. For those who wish to buy the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the phone will go on sale on Wednesday i.e. December 11. The Redmi Note 8 key highlights include waterdrop-style notch, Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4,000mAh battery, and a quad rear camera setup. Redmi 8 key features include 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 439 SoC, and a dual rear camera setup.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 price in India

Starting with the Redmi Note 8, the phone is priced in India at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, whereas its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 12,999. Both models come in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, Space Black, and Cosmic Purple colour options. As mentioned, the Redmi Note 8 will go on sale through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at 12pm (noon) IST today.

Redmi Note 8 Review

The Redmi 8, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 7,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. However, Xiaomi is offering only the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model at an introductory price of Rs. 7,999 for the first five million units. The phone comes in Emerald Green, Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options. It will be available for purchase at 12pm (IST) through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Redmi 8 Review

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone last week started receiving an update to MIUI 11, so the update will be waiting for you when receive your brand-new Redmi Note 8. The smartphone features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 8 has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front is a 13-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls.



Xiaomi has provided up to 128GB of onboard storage on the Redmi Note 8. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi 8 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The dual rear camera setup of the smartphone that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Furthermore, there's an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor available at the front.



Xiaomi has provided up to 64GB of onboard storage on the Redmi 8 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor available at the back.

The Redmi 8 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. However, the phone comes bundled with a 10W charger.

