Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon: Check Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon: Check Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 will go on sale via Amazon, while the Redmi 8 sale will be held on Flipkart. The phones will also be offered via Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

By | Updated: 10 December 2019 06:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon: Check Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 8 comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main shooter

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 price starts at Rs. 9,999, 6GB version costs Rs. 12,999
  • Redmi 8, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 7,999
  • Redmi Note 8 sale will be held on Amazon, Mi.com

Redmi Note 8 and Redmi 8 phones will go on sale in India today. Both the phones will be put for sales at 12pm (noon). The Redmi Note 8 will be available via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores, whereas the Redmi 8 will be offered through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. For those who wish to buy the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the phone will go on sale on Wednesday i.e. December 11. The Redmi Note 8 key highlights include waterdrop-style notch, Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4,000mAh battery, and a quad rear camera setup. Redmi 8 key features include 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 439 SoC, and a dual rear camera setup.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 price in India

Starting with the Redmi Note 8, the phone is priced in India at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, whereas its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 12,999. Both models come in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, Space Black, and Cosmic Purple colour options. As mentioned, the Redmi Note 8 will go on sale through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores at 12pm (noon) IST today.

Redmi Note 8 Review

The Redmi 8, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 7,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. However, Xiaomi is offering only the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model at an introductory price of Rs. 7,999 for the first five million units. The phone comes in Emerald Green, Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options. It will be available for purchase at 12pm (IST) through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Redmi 8 Review

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 8 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The phone last week started receiving an update to MIUI 11, so the update will be waiting for you when receive your brand-new Redmi Note 8. The smartphone features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 8 has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front is a 13-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls.


Xiaomi has provided up to 128GB of onboard storage on the Redmi Note 8. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi 8 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The dual rear camera setup of the smartphone that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Furthermore, there's an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor available at the front.


Xiaomi has provided up to 64GB of onboard storage on the Redmi 8 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor available at the back.

The Redmi 8 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. However, the phone comes bundled with a 10W charger.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Full-HD+ screen
  • Bad
  • Not great for gaming
  • Camera quality and UI could be improved
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Redmi 8

Redmi 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and build quality
  • USB Type-C port, wireless FM radio
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Poor camera quality in low light
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 8 review
Display6.22-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Price in India, Redmi Note 8 Specifications, Redmi 8, Redmi 8 Price in India, Redmi 8 specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Alleged Prices Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Related Stories

Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon: Check Price in India, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Finally Gets Call Waiting Feature on Android
  2. Vivo V17 Pro Review
  3. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Tipped to Pack Custom 108-Megapixel Image Sensor
  4. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite, A51, A71 Alleged Prices Leaked Online
  6. Vivo V17 Debuts in India With Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G Review
  8. Google Maps May Soon Show Well-Lit Streets for Night Safety
  9. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers
  10. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon: Check Price in India, Specifications
  2. Redmi K30, RedmiBook 13 Set to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
  3. Realme 5s Now on Sale in India via Flipkart: Check Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Alleged Prices Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Google Maps May Soon Add a New 'Lighting' Feature to Highlight Brightly Lit Streets for Safer Night Travel
  6. Three Samsung Executives Jailed Over Evidence Destroyed in Probe of Alleged Fraud
  7. Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro Registration Page Goes Live, Key Specifications Teased
  8. Twitter Retweets Account Aims to Highlight Best Tweets of the Platform
  9. Jio Rs. 98 Prepaid Plan Revised to Offer 300 SMS Messages for 28 Days
  10. OnePlus TV 55 Q1, OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro Update Brings Support for Netflix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.