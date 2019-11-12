Technology News

Redmi Note 8 to Go on Sale in India at 12pm Today via Amazon India, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 was launched in India alongside the Redmi Note 8 Pro and MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM last month.

By | Updated: 12 November 2019 06:30 IST
Redmi Note 8 price in India starts from Rs. 9,999 for its 4GB + 64GB variant

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 sports a 4,000mAh battery
  • The Redmi Note 8 Pro is its better endowed sibling
  • It will go on sale via Amazon India and Mi.com today

Redmi Note 8 will go on sale in India today as part of its weekly flash sales. It is the budget quad camera smartphone from Xiaomi, and was launched alongside its better endowed sibling - the Redmi Note 8 Pro - in India last month. Powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, the Redmi Note 8 also sports a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 4,000mAh battery as its biggest highlights. Read on for all the details about the Redmi Note 8 sale today, including its price in India, specifications, and saleoffers.

Redmi Note 8 price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 8 has been made available in two memory and storage variants in the country. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 9,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 12,999. Both variants will go on sale today at 12pm IST, and will be available for purchase via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores in the country. It will be available in Moonlight White, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colour variants.

As for sale offers, the Redmi Note 8 will be available on Amazon India with the Airtel double data offer on Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid recharges, 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 500 on HDFC Bank debit cards, 5 percent instant cashback on HSBC Cashback card, and 5 percent discount up to Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank Credit EMI transactions. Xiaomi is also offering the Redmi Note 8 on Mi.com with up to 1120 GB 4G data on Airtel.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The Redmi Note 8 sports a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display; octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM; a quad rear camera setup (48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel); a 13-megapixel front camera; up to 128GB onboard storage expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB); the standard bunch of connectivity options and sensors; a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support; dimensions of 158.3x75.3x8.35mm, and a weight of 188 grams.


Comments

