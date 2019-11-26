Technology News
Redmi Note 8 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

edmi Note 8 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

By | Updated: 26 November 2019 09:13 IST
Redmi Note 8 features a 48-megapixel primary sensor in its quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 sale starts at 12pm IST
  • The phone features 48-megapixel camera
  • The Redmi Note 8 was launched in India last month

Redmi Note 8 will go on sale in India today as part of its weekly flash sales. To recall, the smartphone was launched in India last month alongside its better-endowed sibling - the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The Redmi Note 8 Pro's biggest highlight is its 48-megapixel primary camera in its quad rear camera setup. It is also powered by the Qulacomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes with up to 8GB of RAM. Read on for details about the Redmi Note 8 Pro sale in India today, such as its price in India, sale offers, and release date.

Redmi Note 8 price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 8 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. As we mentioned, the Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India alongside the Redmi Note 8 Pro last month.

Redmi Note 8 will go on sale via Amazon and Mi.com at 12pm (noon) IST today. Sale offers on Mi.com include instant cashback on HDFC, Axis Bank, and HSBC cards, and an Airtel data offer. On Mi.com,buyers get a similar Airtel data offer,

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The Redmi Note 8 specifications include a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display; Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC; up to 6GB of RAM; up to 1288GB onboard storage expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB); .a quad rear camera setup (48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + two 2-megapixel cameras); a 13-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Full-HD+ screen
  • Bad
  • Not great for gaming
  • Camera quality and UI could be improved
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Comments

