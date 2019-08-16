Redmi Note 8, the next budget phone by Xiaomi that would emerge as the successor to this year's Redmi Note 7, has appeared in a leaked-based render. The render is based on the model that Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing showcased in a video teaser highlighting Xiaomi's quad camera phone with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Separately, the Redmi Note 8 appears to have visited China Compulsory Certification, commonly known as China's 3C body, with model number M1906G7E and M1906G7T. The Redmi Note 8 is speculated to come with the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, which was announced late last month.

Weibing through his Weibo account on Thursday posted the video teaser that showcases a new Redmi phone sporting a quad rear camera setup along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The executive reveals that the phone went on mass production half a month ago. The phone appears in the video has three vertically-placed camera sensors and a fourth sensor positioned next to the triple camera setup.

Despite releasing the video and mentioning about the mass production, Weibing didn't explicitly mention that the phone would be the Redmi Note 8. His recent posts, nevertheless, recollect the Redmi Note 7 -- especially its 48-megapixel AI camera. This hints at the development of the Redmi Note 8.

Ahead of the official confirmation around the Redmi Note 8, the render based on Weibing's video has surfaced online. The render, as shared by MyDrivers, shows that the phone has a gradient finish and a similar quad rear camera setup that we can see in the video shared by Weibing. Further, there is no fingerprint sensor at the back -- suggesting an in-display fingerprint sensor on the smartphone.

As reported by Playfuldroid, the database of China's 3C includes two new phones with model numbers M1906G7E and M1906G7T. These phones are listed with an 18W charger and are speculated to debut as the variants of the Redmi Note 8. Furthermore, The new models are expected to come with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC that was announced last month.

Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain already confirmed a Redmi gaming phone with the MediaTek G90T SoC. However, nothing has been official around the Redmi Note 8 features the latest MediaTek chipset.

Earlier this month, Weibing announced the development of the Redmi Note 8 without detailing anything particular about the phone. A phone with model number M1906GT was also reportedly spotted on the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The latest 3C revelations also include the models M1908C3IE and M1908C3IC that both are likely to be associated with a new entry-level smartphone.