  Xiaomi Launches Mi Protective Glass for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Made With Accessory Glass by Corning

Xiaomi Launches Mi Protective Glass for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Made With Accessory Glass by Corning

Mi Protective Glass is priced at Rs. 399 and features alkali-aluminosilicate glass.

Updated: 17 December 2019 19:16 IST


Mi Protective Glass and Mi Step Out Backpack are available via Mi.com

Highlights
  • Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 8 Pro has 9H hardness
  • It is now available for purchase via Mi.com
  • Xiaomi's Mi Protective Glass features Accessory Glass by Corning

Xiaomi has launched a new screen protector called Mi Protective Glass. This new accessory from the Chinese smartphone maker has been developed in association with Corning and for now is only available for the company's popular mid-range smartphone, the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Additionally, this new 2.5D glass screen protector is just 0.4mm thin and features silicon adhesive for an effortless bubble-free installation. Apart from this, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi Step Out Backpack, which is a compact yet spacious backpack with a capacity of 12 litres.

The Mi Protective Glass for the Redmi Note 8 Pro is available for purchase via Mi.com at a price of Rs. 399. It is made using Accessory Glass by Corning which is an alkali-aluminosilicate glass offering better safety compared to the generic tempered glass, as per Xiaomi. The company also claims that the Mi Protective Glass goes through an additional ion-exchange process that again provides 5x better protection against scratches and contact with sharp objects. The Mi Protective Glass also has 9H hardness to protect the smartphone display from scratches and drops. Apart from this, the screen protector comes with high light transmittance that allows full clarity and colour and the oleophobic coating on top reduces glare and prevents fingerprints and smudges.

Apart from the Mi Protective Glass, Xiaomi has also launched a compact backpack called the Mi Step Out Backpack. It is made out of a multi-coated, water repellent 600D polyester fabric and comes with a capacity of 12 litres. The Mi Step Out Backpack comes in an array of four different colours and is costs Rs. 249. You can purchase it via Mi.com .

Comments


