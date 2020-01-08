Technology News
Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets a New Twilight Orange Colour Option

Redmi Note 8 Pro’s Twilight Orange version is only available for two storage configurations.

By | Updated: 8 January 2020 14:20 IST
There is no word if Redmi Note 8 Pro’s Twilight Orange avatar will come to India

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro Twilight Orange variant takes design cues from Redmi 8A
  • The phone’s Twilight Orange version will go on sale starting tomorrow
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 64-megapixel main camera at the back

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro recently got a new a Deep Sea Blue paintjob, which later made its way to the India market as the Electric Blue colour option of the phone. Now, Xiaomi has introduced a new colour option for the Redmi Note 8 Pro in China, and it is called Twilight Orange. The Redmi Note 8 Pro's Twilight Orange colour scheme has a gradient finish with a carrot pink shade in the upper region that gradually fades into a light orange colour towards the bottom.

Redmi Note 8 Pro's Twilight Orange variant goes on sale starting tomorrow in China

 

The Redmi Note 8 Pro in its Twilight Orange avatar is now listed on the official Xiaomi eshop in China. However, only the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants of the phone are available in the Twilight Orange colour option. The Redmi Note 8 Pro's Twilight Orange variant will go on sale starting January 9 in China. The new paintjob for the Redmi Note 8 Pro looks appealing, but there is no word whether the Twilight Orange version will make its way to the Indian market. Redmi Note 8 Pro is currently available in Electric Blue, Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colour options in India and starts at Rs. 14,999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications 

As for the specifications, the Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, while a 4,500mAh battery with18W fast charging support keeps the lights on. The phone's quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel main snapper, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front is a 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens for videos calls and selfies.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro Twilight Orange, Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
